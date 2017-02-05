Houston Hilltopper gridders honored
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Every year is different in high school football because the players are different.
And it was that special group of guys who made up the 2016 Hilltopper football team that were honored at the Annual Houston Football Awards Banquet Saturday, Jan. 14.
The 2016 squad lost their first game under first year head football coach Ty Hardin, but then set their jaw and reeled off eight consecutive wins and led District 4-4A standings most of the year.
Houston’s head-cracking defense gave up the fewest points (200-points) in District 4-4A. Houston finished 70th in the state overall among Mississippi’s 307 schools that play football. The Hilltoppers finished 13th among the state’s 47, 4A schools.
The Hilltoppers finished the season 8-4 overall and 3-2 in district.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association executive committee in November approved the reclassification and division moves for the 2017-19 school years.
The new alignment are based on high school student population and Houston moved down a division.
Houston dropped from 4A to 3A in football and basketball. Spring sports – baseball, softball, tennis, track and golf – are traditionally announced by MHSAA in in the winter and typically, but not always, follow changes made with fall sports.
The move will bring some district games closer to Houston. Houston football was very competitive in District 4-4A in 2016 and is expected to fair well in 3A this fall.
Most Outstanding Trophies:
• Most Outstanding Wide Receiver – Charles Wayne Spencer
• Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman – James Thompson
• Most Outstanding Offensive Back – Bobby Townsend
• Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman – Johnta Walker
• Most Outstanding Linebacker – Tanner Bullock
• Most Outstanding Defensive Back – Zykeil Virges
• Most Outstanding Offensive Scout Team Player – Allen Robertson
• Most Outstanding Defensive Scout Team Player – Garrett Harrell
• Most Outstanding Special Teams Player – Manuel Varella
• Most Outstanding JV Offense – Blaize Gann
• Most Outstanding JV Defense – Jacquez Calvert
Most Improved Trophies:
• Most Improved Offense – Jered Bean
• Most Improved Defense – Josh Wright
Plaques:
• Offensive MVP – Urriah Shephard
• Defensive MVP – Johnta Walker
• Hilltopper Award – Josh Wright, Charles Wayne Spencer, Manuel Varella
Special Awards:
• Sack Award – Johnta Walker
• Guts Award – Jalon Gates
• Hardin Award – Charles Spencer
• Scholar Athlete – Blaize Gann
4-4A Awards:
• Most Valuable Offensive Back – Urriah Shephard
• Most Valuable Defensive Lineman – Johnta Walker
(First Team All Division)
• Tanner Bullock – LB
• Jalon Gates – DB
• Zykeil Virges – DB
(Second Team All Division)
• Charles Wayne Spencer – WR
• Colton Foster – OL
• James Thompson – DL
• Jalen May – DB
(Honorable Mention)
• Jackson Whitt, Bobby Townsend, Josh Wright, Trey Griggs, Jered Bean, Manuel Varella, Brandon Samuel
Mississippi Association of Coaches 4A All-State Team:
• 1st Team Defensive Line – Johnta Walker
