Deputies make weekend drug arrests

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department arrested five people on drugs charges over the weekend, with four of those arrests coming after simple traffic stops.

On Saturday deputies patrolling North Jackson Street in Houston made a traffic stop on Jamie Alfaro. In that stop officers recovered what they believe to be methamphetamine.

Alfaro, of Houston was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

That same day, deputies with Chickasaw Sheriff Department arrested Adam Rowlett on Baskin St. in Houlka and recovered what they believe to be methamphetamine. Rowlett, from Houlka, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Also on Saturday, Feb. 4, Chickasaw County deputies a traffic stop on Annice Conner and Kerry Townsend on Highway 8 in Houston. Deputies recovered what they believe to be crack cocaine at that stop.

Conner, of Houston, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine.

Townsend, from Woodland, was also arrested for possession of crack cocaine in that incident.

On Friday, Feb. 3, deputies with Chickasaw County Sheriff Department made a traffic stop on Michael Eaton on North Gatlin St. in Okolona. Deputies recovered what they believe to be methamphetamine.

Eaton, from Okolona, was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.

All five were booked into the Chickasaw County Jail to await arraignment and formal charges.