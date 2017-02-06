HHS names nine week scholars
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Houston School District Superintendent Tony Cook and Houston High School Principal Jason Cook have released their respective lists for the 2016-17 Second Nine Weeks grading period.
Students named to the Superintendent’s List scored 90 or above and received all “A’s” on their second nine week report card. Students on the Principal’s List made 80 or above in all subjects.
Students named by grade and list for the second nine weeks are:
12th Grade
Superintendent’s List:
Jasmine Fielder, Tatiana Gonsalez, Harley Nabors, Alex Springer and Rokhevious Wilson
Principal’s List:
Claire Alford, Jalon Avant, Bryan Barfield, Jaquasia Below, Caroline Blankenship, Sasha Bowles, Layton Burdine, Traquez Calvert, Takeya Davidon, David Dobbs, Drake Dendy, Chloe Dulaney, Maggie Flatt, Aubrey Free, Sandy Garner, Cody Gordillo, Reginald Graham, Tori Graves, Eric Griffin, Trey Griggs, Mitchell Harmon, Garrett Harrell, Wendy Hillhouse, James Ingram, Malik Lawrence, Roytez Mcallister, Fantasia McGregory, Andrew Mitchell, Hunter Moore, Sharia Moore, Joseph Nichols, Cassidy Rea, Megan Reed, Devonte Roberson, Anna Claire Rucker, Mason Scarbrough, Dennis Smith, Alex Thomas, Madison Vail, April Walters, Samiya Welch, Jackson Whitt, Laneia Williams, Tyler Wright, Kaleigh Young and Tayla Young
11th Grade
Superintendent’s List
Gabriela Bedolla, Jaleah Jones and Ajay Patel
Principal’s List
Jered Bean, Edgar Bedolla, Peyton Brassfield, Queen Buchanan, Tab Byrne, Kylan Carter, Quen’darrius Chandler, Calee Cockell, Kanazsha Cooper, Victoria Cousin, Jackson Crump, Scarlett Doss, Cortney Earnest, Cara Jill Eldridge, Amberly Ford, Alyssa Gillespie, Guadalupe Gordillo, Labrashia Griffin, Jordan Harmon, Abigail Heeringa, Mackenzie Huffman, Kilionna Jones, Hannah Keith, Abbie Mitchell, Will Moore and Cody Voyles
10th Grade
Superintendent’s List
Aquana Brownlee, Ben Clark, Blaize Gann, Halle Hollingsworth, Daija Ivy, Jordyn Moore, Nala Neely, Karissa Orr, James Scott, Joshua Scott, Kyler Spencer and Joanna Vazquez
Principal’s List
Shelby Abrams, Rayuna Armstrong, T’Kecia Beaty, Braylen Burdine, Zach Callahan, Tsilvian Caulder, Savannah Clark, Mackenzie Criddle, Nykeuna Davison, Katelyn Flake, Anthony Gonzalez, Haley Grimes, Kelsie Hall, Shelby Hatfield, Chimique Ivy, Jalen May, Shakaya Nash, Marrissa Orr, Brylee Poteete, Ashley Rea, Micah Simmons and Kailey Stevens
9th Grade
Superintendent’s List
Abby Boyer, Kamryn Cooper, Jermaya Davenport, Haley Makamson, Connor Moore, Emily Pettit, Jasmine Rogers and Bo Springer
Principal’s List
Emma Brassfield, John Bridgman, Keshon Bynum, Luz Belen Deloera, Destiny Fields, Santana Ivy, Alexander Ivy, Janyola Jones, Audrey King, Sammy King, Jonathan Lancaster, Makiya McCoy, Calvin McMillian, Tramon Robinson, Dee Dee Shephard, Nathan Shoemaker, Kiley Smith, Monterrian Swing, Pearson Taylor, Shadaisha Walker, Christopher Washington and Gabriel Womack
