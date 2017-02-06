HLES names nine week honor roll

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Houston School District Superintendent Tony Cook and Houston Lower Elementary School Principal Robert Winters have released their respective lists for the 2016-17 Second Nine Weeks grading period.

Students named to the Superintendent’s List scored 93 or above and received all “A’s” on their second nine week report card. Students on the Principal’s List made 85 or above in all subjects.

Students named by grade and list for the second nine weeks are:

1st Grade

Superintendent’s List

Aubrey Kate Alford, Joseph Audette, Kylee Box, Kendall Brooks, Zamarian Brownlee, Adrianna Buchanan, Bryan Buckley, Lluvia Bustamante, Riley Capps, Elisa Cardwell, Justin Carter, Genesis Cayson, Leslie Chavez, Avery Copeland, Skylar Davidson, Natalie Dempsey, Gavin Gaston, Khamya, Gates, Kinzley Griffin, Ciara Hiner, Jayda Isabell, Cedric Johnson , Caleb Knox, Dallius Langley, Koleigh Malone, Abigail Mathis , Lindsey Merriman, Matthew Moore, Kalyn Murphree, Bella, Nabors, Careyayna Petty, Grady Roberts, Sophie Simmons, Kaylin Sintikakis, Sophia Tran, Janasia Townsend, Kaylee Vaughn, Aiden Whitfield, Baylee Whitfield and Aaron Womack

Principal’s List

Parker Ard, De’Andre Benjamine, Kaiden Blissard, Teryasia Brownlee, John Parker Brown, Isabella Camacho, Joana Canda , Kevin Chaney, Kinsley Clark, Robert Cooper, Amari Davidson, Brayon Davidson, Kalayshia Davidson, Ainsley Davis, Destiny Davis, Javez Dearing, Jose Espericueta, Marley Gonzalez, Carrie Hamblin, Millie Harrington, Brett Horn, Janaria Jones, J’Shun Ivy, Laura Beth Langford, Jax Leech, Casey McCoy, Malik McGregory, Shiya Moore, Shariya Myles, Luke Oswalt, Ashely Pachecano, Shymya Pratt, Jacob Pulliam, Anna Claire Reese, Ashton Robinson, JT Shaw, Ryleigh Stone, Alex Thomas, Kaible Thomas, Zoe Virges, Emily Voyles, Josiah Washington, Blaise Weaver, Ethan Weaver, Kynlie Weaver, Sierra White, Deana Wright and Brodie Yeatman

2nd Grade

Superintendent’s List

Jashia Atkinson, Kolby Berteau, Kendall Burt, China Davis, Jaydon Evans, Vanity Gathings, Thad Garner, Josie Griggs, Braxton Harrington, Avalee Heylin, Reagan Kilgore, Morgan Mann, John Morris, Audri Pettit, Hayden Pratt, Emanuel Pulliam, Vanessa Salazar, Katy Tabb, Ashtyn Tate and Ty Townsend

Principal’s List

Devan Almarode, Khloe Baird, Baiden Baker, Kalia Berry, KD Blakely, Noah Boston, Delashia Brackins, Henry Bracy, Annie Brown, Evette Buchana-Cosados, T’erika Carter, Joseph Coleman, Hannah Grace Collins, Blake Franks, Lekala Gates, Malsha Gates, Tori Gill, Joceline Gonzalez, Zakiyah Gray, Kerri Beth Gregory, Damorio Hamilton, Lacorio Hamilton, Chloe Hiner, J.T. Johnson, Lasarah Johnson, Ni’J Johnson, Katie Jones, Noah Merriman, Emily Mooneyham, Kyler Norris, Layla Pittman, Ethan Shaw, Ryleigh Simmons, Jabaree Sykes, Jaslyn Thomas , Genesis Vallejo, Misael Vazquez, Selena Walker, Dantea Watson, Madison Watson, Arshawn Wordlaw and Brody Young