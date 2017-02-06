OHS names nine week honor roll
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
OKOLONA – Okolona School District Superintendent Dexter Green and Okolona High School Principal Christoper Hill have released their respective lists for the 2016-17 Second Nine Weeks grading period.
Students named to the Superintendent’s List scored 90 or above and received all “A’s” on their first nine week report card. Students on the Principal’s List made 80 or above in all subjects.
Students named by grade and list for the second nine weeks are:
Superintendent’s List
Tytianna Brooks, Jordan Isbell, Mario Swing, Zachary Doss, Matthew Hearn and Alexander Bailey.
Principal’s List
Jahiem Blanchard, Rahiem Blanchard, James Buchanan, Armanti Crockett, Mariah Ivy, Brooklyn Johnson, Callie Moore, Tymera Parks, Remi Carouthers, Jakiarra Ivy, Aliyah Johnson, Amber Kendrick, Jayden Lowe, Lakevianna Mcintosh, Leah Moore, Jayden Stephen, Malorie Trice, Aasia Young, Sa’nia Carouthers, Taylor Chapman, Jalariyon Collins, Kiaria Hill, Makayla Hodges, Valencia Hudges, Jakialla Ivy, Ariel Tallie, Tykerious Vance, Ceilo Chavez, Terrile Eddie, Tyler Herron, Kamryn Lowe, X’avier Mcfarland, Dankinbe Thomas, Kwantavian Miller, Gabriel Moore, Cleveland White, Roshonte Williams, Antonio Buchanan, Destiny Carouthers, Chansley Conway, LaDarrius Dearing, Malaysia Fields, Shamontee Gates, Tekeia Gates, Timbrelyn Gillespie, Chasitity Griffin, Tykeunta Sceals, Cameron Smith, Candace Smith, Tierra Barr, Asia Crawford, Uland Cunningham, Niya Hodges, Stetson Lester and Shanda Owens.
