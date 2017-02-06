Okolona police to attend training

By Hank Wiesner

OKOLONA – There are simple ways for police to do their job effectively and keep cities from being sued.

The Okolona Mayor and City Council will pay for officers to receive training on ways to do their job without exposing the city to unnecessary legal problems and lawsuits.

The council approved travel for police officers to attend Mississippi Municipal Service Company Litigation Body Armor Class Feb. 9 in Oxford at their January meeting.

“The class offers ways to help officers avoid the possibility of unnecessary litigation as they do their jobs,” said Okolona Police Chief Willie C. Moore.

By its very nature police work sparks lawsuits and litigation that can prove costly to a community. Teaching officers the proper policy and procedure can make it more difficult for those who have interaction with law enforcement to want to file a lawsuit. Following proper procedure and department policy can also make it more difficult for lawyers to win settlements against municipal police departments.

The class will urge departments to review of policies, procedures and personnel on a continuous basis and document that effort. The class will be led by the Oxford Police Department, Mississippi Municipal Service Company and Ocean Springs Police Chief Mark Dunston.

Okolona’s mayor and city council also endorsed resolutions supporting increased walking.

The board approved a resolution regarding the America Walks Campaign. America Walks, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit national organization, provides a voice for walking and walkable communities with federal agencies and provides strategy support, training and technical assistance through the Every Body Walk! collaborative.

Walkable communities help to promote physically, mentally and economically healthy neighborhoods, with studies consistently finding benefits to increasing walkability in all types and sizes of cities. Okolona has repeatedly worked to promote this program and has passed similar resolutions in the past.

In other business:

• Approved a resolution for Municipal Government Week. The week was sponsored by the Mississippi Municipal League and its 295 member municipalities statewide. Okolona is a member of MML and city officials regularly attend MML events.

• Appointed and approved Roslyn Lock, Stella Smith, and Juanita Head as election commissioners for the city’s 2017 municipal election.

• Approved for Jessica Sullivan to attend a continuing education class in Nashville, Tenn. March 21-22, 2017 entitled “Communicating Effectively” to complete her utility accounting certificate.

• Reviewed financial reports for the city and the electric department.

• Reviewed the docket of claims for the city and the electric department.

• Approved minutes from the board’s Dec. 13, 2016 meeting.

• Adjourned until Tuesday, Feb 14.

• The following members were present: Mayor Louise Cole, Council members Kenneth McVay of Ward 1, Bennett Moore of Ward 2, Eldridge Lowe of Ward 3, Ward 6 Councilman Anthony Floyd, and City Attorney Gene Barton. City Clerk Kim Collins, Regina Pickens of Ward 4 and Mary Gates of Ward 5 were absent.