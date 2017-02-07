HUES names nine week honor roll

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Houston School District Superintendent Tony Cook and Houston Upper Elementary School Principal Trevor Hampton have released their respective lists for the 2016-17 Second Nine Weeks grading period.

Students named to the Superintendent’s List scored 93 or above and received all “A’s” on their second nine week report card. Students on the Principal’s List made 85 or above in all subjects.

Students named by grade and list for the second nine weeks are:

3rd Grade

Superintendent’s List

Riley Lundy, Cara Pearson, Tyson Alford, Curry Chapman, Preston Cook, Dixie Ellison, Chloe Farr, Brand Garner, Emma Grace Kilgore, Mylee Kirby and Matthew Merriman.

Principal’s List

Kaley Myatt, Anna Ellison, Anahi Gonzalez, John Tedder, Trinity Willis, Mana Wouldridge, Keeley Wright, Kaylee Anderson, Laura Chandler, Mylaishia Davidson, Ella Martin, Elizabeth Alford, Shawn Buchanan, Madison Buckley, Kylan Chandler, Denise Deloera, Nela Jones, Jason McCoy, Kimoree Randle, Haley Carter, Michael Cross, Matthew Dendy, Kayce Duncan, April Pachecano, Wyatt Parker, Ashtyn Smith, Cydnee Webb, Khalia Wofford, Alden Edwards, Jazlynn Vance, Kamiya Virges, Ryan Voyles, Carson Crowley, Abby Harrington, Tatum Mcwhirter, Olivia White, Walker Burdine, Audrey Claire, Buanca Cooper, Kaylyn Dean, Elena Zarate, Jayden Knox, Riley Kilgore and Israel Vazquez.

4th Grade

Superintendent’s List

Kimble Clouse, Kinley Hallmark, Chloe Sintikakis, Langley Smith, Alexis Audette, Zakaiyah Collins, Viridiana Gonzalez, Rhett Goode and Clara Boykin.

Principal’s List

Katelyn Collins, Steven Cook, Bradley Hogginbotham, Jaxon Para, Cayne Sullivan, Addison Crowley, Mason Gentry, Da’juan Ghrim, Kimberly Hernandez, Jullianna Jeandron, William Mcalpin, Adam Smith, Amber Cardona, Vivann Criddle, Tyler Davis, Janaisha Free, Omarion Hammond, Josh Jenkins, Hayden Mcmanus, Dora Murillo, William Simmons, Haylee Byars, Nathan Ford, Millie Heeringa, Mark Murillo, Cameron Owen, Brandi Unruh, Jose Varela, Haley Ellison, Dakeria Ivy, Cameron Kilgore, Tracy Neal, Shaniya Robinson, Rileigh Diaz, Lizbeth Espericueta, Sean Marion, Malaya Samuell, Emma Smith, Rialey Tucker, Bryanna Ward, Skylar White, Courntey Goll, Mical Cook and Mahaugani Gates.

5th Grade

Superintendent’s List

Benjamin Bevels, Ivette Gonzalez, Alyssa Murphree, Fantasia Hill and Tyshawn Vance.

Principal’s List

David Boykin, Jeremy Cooper, Jamarion Hamilton, Markerra Williams, Josheph Shoemaker, Lara Hollingsworth, Malla Pulliam, Jalashia Mccoy, Drew Black, Nevaeh Brinker, Jahiem Brownlee, Corley Carter, Sara Casados, Jonathan Murphree, KeAbri Neal, Kennedy Pearson, Victoria Price, Ramiyah Buchanan, Zariya Moore and Devonte White.