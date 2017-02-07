OHS names first semester honor roll
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
OKOLONA – Okolona School District Superintendent Dexter Green and Okolona High School Principal Christoper Hill have released their respective lists for the 2016-17 First Semester.
Students named to the Superintendent’s List scored 90 or above and received all “A’s” on their first nine week report card. Students on the Principal’s List made 80 or above in all subjects.
Students named by grade and list for the second nine weeks are:
Superintendent’s List
Tytianna Brooks, Jordan Isbell, Mario Swing, Zachary Doss and Alexander Bailey.
Principal’s List
Jahiem Blanchard, Rahiem Blanchard, James Buchanan, Armanti Crockett, Mariah Ivy, Brooklyn Johnson, Callie Moore, Tymera Parks, Shamaria Swing, Jacolbi Buchanan, Tyler Fields, Nadia Hill, Jakiarra Ivy, Aliyah Johnson, Amber Kendrick, Jayden Lowe, Lakevianna Mcintosh, Leah Moore, Breanna Randle, Jayden Stephen, Kayla Thomas, Aasia Young, Sa’nia Carouthers, Taylor Chapman, Jalariyon Collins, Makayla Hodges, Valencia Hudges, Jakialla Ivy, Darrick Whitfield, Jacobren Buchanan, Ceilo Chavez, Savanah Chavez, Terrile Eddie, Aaliyah Ezell, Shamareeyen Gates, Matthew Hearn, Tyler Herron, Anaya Johnson, Anna Jones, Kamryn Lowe, X’avior Mcfarland, Jadarius Wilson, Jayla Buchanan, Kwantavian Miller, Gabriel Moore, Roshonte Williams, Antonio Buchanan, Destiny Carouthers, Chansley Conway, LaDarrius Dearing, Shamontee Gates, Tekiea Gates, Timbrelyn Gillespie, Chastity Griffin, Kayla McCoy, Cameron Smith, Candace Smith, Tierra Barr, Adrianna Beeks, Asia Crawford, Niya Hodges, Stetson Lester, Shanda Owens, Qudashia McCoy and Jatarus Ware.
