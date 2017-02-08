Chieftains dominate Calhoun City

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – Earlier this season the Calhoun City Wildcats and the Okolona Chieftains met on the hardwood for one of the season’s best games.

As Okolona hosted Calhoun City on Friday night, the Chieftains looked to move to 2-0 against the Wildcats on the year and solidify their place in district play. And although the first game was tight throughout, this one was not. The Chieftains raced out ahead early and defeated the Wildcats handily 85-59.

It was a quick start for the Chieftains in the first quarter as they opened on a 9-0 run. Ladarrius Spears was working early as he had five points in the early run.

This run allowed the Chieftains to get ahead and never look back. They led 20-10 after one thanks to Spears and Jaylon Bailey finding the basket early.

In the second quarter, it wasn’t only the starters that found success on the offensive end, but the Chieftains bench had large contributions.

The Okolona bench players produced 22 points on the night including seven in the second quarter to keep the Wildcats from making a run and bringing the game closer.

Heading into the break, Okolona led 41-25.

In the third quarter, the Chieftains continued to dominate on both ends of the floor.

With tough trapping, active hands and relentless pressure, Okolona was able to force numerous Calhoun City turnovers. And because of those turnovers Jacorrius Standfield, Jaylon Bailey and the other Okolona players scored easy baskets.

At one point in the third quarter the Chieftains stretched their lead to nearly 40 points over the Wildcats. Everything came up aces for the Chieftains on this night.

It was one play near the end of the third quarter that signaled the end for the Wildcats as the Chieftains got a steal, went on the fast break and Jacorrius Standfield threw an alley-oop off the backboard to Ladarrius Spears for a monster dunk that sent the fans into a frenzy.

With that play and a three by Cam Smith at the buzzer to end the third, the Chieftains led 65-39 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter saw more Okolona bench players come in the game and close out the win for the Chieftains over the Wildcats 85-59.

After the win, Okolona head coach Arteria Clifton said that he told his team all we that they needed “to play defense, force turnovers and get easy baskets” against Calhoun City.

Also, he was very complimentary of his bench who played so well on Friday night.

“We’ve been working with them in practice,” Clifton said. “Now they are game ready”

Okolona was led in scoring by big man Ladarrius Spears who had 23 points. Jaylon Bailey added 14 points of his own, and Cam Smith and Jacorrius Standfield added 11 points and 10 points.

With their 22nd win in a row the Chieftains move to 22-1 overall and 6-0 in the district.

Also, in the first game, the Lady Chieftains were defeated 60-9 by the Lady Wildcats.