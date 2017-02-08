EDITORIAL: Make the call

Headlines out of Jackson often make us wonder what is exactly going on at the Capitol and what the future holds for Mississippi.

Budget cuts for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, budget cuts for education, passage of a lottery bill, the loss of civil service protection for state employees and the flap over the stars-and-bars on the Mississippi State Flag all were news last week.

And a little closer to home, the consolidation of Houlka and Houston school got a little closer to becoming a reality. Please read the story Page One of today’s Chickasaw Journal.

How these issue play out in Jackson will make a difference in Houston, Okolona, Houlka and Woodland.

We hope you will read up on these issues and stay informed on the issues facing our state and community.

We just came through a national election where people said clearly they want Democrats and Republicans to be more responsive to the people they serve. There is a groundswell of anger from voters on business as usual in Washington.

We think there is also concern with the way the Mississippi Legislature is conducting business. Let us assure you, big corporations, national concerns and lobbyist are doing business as usual and they do make a difference.

So what is the individual – the voter – going to do to make your voice heard?

Contacting your state lawmakers does make a difference. Data shows a personal letter is the most effective, but things happen fast in Jackson and an Email or phone call is often needed.

When you contact your lawmaker, please communicate your concerns specifically and tell them exactly what you want them to do. Listen to their reply.

Please also ask them what you can do to help them push your cause or concern. They will be glad to give you the names, numbers and addresses of those other lawmakers they are up against.

Politics is a fickle business and sometimes the little things can make a big difference.

To contact your Senator or Representative via a note delivered by a Page: (601) 359-3770.

• Rep. Preston E. Sullivan

District 22 – Chickasaw, Pontotoc (Democrat)

Mississippi Capitol

Room: 202

P. O. Box 1018

Jackson, MS 39215

Capitol phone number: (601) 359-3332

(662) 447-5719 (Business)

Email: psullivan@house.ms.gov