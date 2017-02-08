EDITORIAL: Make the call
Headlines out of Jackson often make us wonder what is exactly going on at the Capitol and what the future holds for Mississippi.
Budget cuts for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, budget cuts for education, passage of a lottery bill, the loss of civil service protection for state employees and the flap over the stars-and-bars on the Mississippi State Flag all were news last week.
And a little closer to home, the consolidation of Houlka and Houston school got a little closer to becoming a reality. Please read the story Page One of today’s Chickasaw Journal.
How these issue play out in Jackson will make a difference in Houston, Okolona, Houlka and Woodland.
We hope you will read up on these issues and stay informed on the issues facing our state and community.
We just came through a national election where people said clearly they want Democrats and Republicans to be more responsive to the people they serve. There is a groundswell of anger from voters on business as usual in Washington.
We think there is also concern with the way the Mississippi Legislature is conducting business. Let us assure you, big corporations, national concerns and lobbyist are doing business as usual and they do make a difference.
So what is the individual – the voter – going to do to make your voice heard?
Contacting your state lawmakers does make a difference. Data shows a personal letter is the most effective, but things happen fast in Jackson and an Email or phone call is often needed.
When you contact your lawmaker, please communicate your concerns specifically and tell them exactly what you want them to do. Listen to their reply.
Please also ask them what you can do to help them push your cause or concern. They will be glad to give you the names, numbers and addresses of those other lawmakers they are up against.
Politics is a fickle business and sometimes the little things can make a big difference.
To contact your Senator or Representative via a note delivered by a Page: (601) 359-3770.
• Rep. Preston E. Sullivan
District 22 – Chickasaw, Pontotoc (Democrat)
Mississippi Capitol
Room: 202
P. O. Box 1018
Jackson, MS 39215
Capitol phone number: (601) 359-3332
(662) 447-5719 (Business)
Email: psullivan@house.ms.gov
• Sen. Russell Jolly
District 8 – Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Pontotoc, Yalobusha (Democrat)
Mississippi Capitol
P. O. Box 1018
Jackson, MS 39215
Capitol phone number: (601)359-2886
(662) 542-6701 (Business)
Email: rjolly@senate.ms.gov.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Raise your hand and volunteer February 2, 2017
- HLES names nine week honor roll February 6, 2017
- HHS names nine week scholars February 6, 2017
- OHS names nine week honor roll February 6, 2017
- Deputies make weekend drug arrests February 6, 2017
- EDITORIAL: Make the call February 8, 2017
- Chieftains dominate Calhoun City February 8, 2017
- Wildcats take two conference wins February 8, 2017
- MHP investigating pedestrian death February 8, 2017
- OHS names first semester honor roll February 7, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago