MHP investigating pedestrian death
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
CALHOUN CITY – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the death of a Bruce man who was hit by a car on a rural highway Friday night, Jan. 27.
According to MHP Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed, troopers were called to Highway 9, just north of Calhoun City around 9:15 p.m. on Friday. The initial investigation showed Willie Isbell, 47, was standing in the road when he was hit by a car, driven by Anthony Fox of Vardaman.
Isbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Fox was not injured.
Arrest made in Starkville shooting
STARKVILLE – A 22-year-old Oktibbeha County man has been charged with shooting into a resident on Jan. 28.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force, the Starkville Police Department and the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clayton L. Carr of Starkville on Tuesday. He is accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling on Rockhill Road around 9 p.m. last Saturday.
Carr was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with a bond of $5,000. His initial municipal court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
