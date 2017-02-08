Wildcats take two conference wins

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – With the season winding down, building and sustaining momentum heading into the playoffs is of the utmost importance.

And although both teams started slow against the Lions, both the Lady Wildcats and the Wildcats picked up the pace and cruised to two conference wins for Houlka, Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The win sent the Houlka Boys to third in Mississippi 1A Basketball standings.

As the first game tipped, the Lady Wildcats fell behind early as they came out with very little energy. Houlka head coach Jimmy Guy McDonald saw this and subbed his reserves to hopefully send a message to his starters.

The Lady Wildcats would trail 11-10 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, the message coach McDonald sent to his starters seemed to be well received. After returning to the game, the starters played with more energy and effort.

Led by Timoya Brownlee, the Lady Wildcats went on a 17-4 run throughout the quarter to take control and take a 27-15 lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw the Lady Cats hold the Lady Lions scoreless and go on an 8-0 run to extend their lead.

And with Brownlee and Allaunah Tumblin leading the way offensively in the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats cruised to a 51-28 victory.

After the game, coach McDonald was pleased with his team’s performance.

“We made them turn it over a bunch,” McDonald said. “We had to sub early to get their attention.”

McDonald added that his team’s trapping defense was really helpful in the win.

Brownlee led the way for the Lady Wildcats with 12-points and Tumblin added 10 of her own.

Houlka 86,

Hamilton 55

In the men’s match, the Wildcats fell behind quickly as the Lions went on a small run. But after a timeout called by coach McDonald to rally the Wildcats, Houlka returned to the floor and played much better basketball.

The Wildcats led 18-8 after the first following a big first quarter from Madarius Hobson.

But at the end of the first, Houlka player Alex Pearson would go tough with an apparent serious knee injury that stopped the game as he was attended to.

When the game resumed in the second quarter, after the Wildcats were given some time to collect themselves, Houlka increased their lead as Keshun Buchanan found a groove. He scored 11-points in the second quarter and pushed the Houlka lead to 42-21 at halftime.

In the second half, the Wildcats continued to cruise. Behind Hobson, Buchanan and DaShun Berry the Wildcats increased their lead to over 30 at the end of the third. In the final quarter, Houlka closed out the Lions, after subbing in the reserves, winning 86-55 to secure their seventh straight win.

After the win, coach McDonald said his team has come together at an important time.

“We’re just playing awful well right now,” McDonald said. “We’re shooting well, we’re playing good as a team. And defense, we’re taking teams out of their plays.

“As long as you carry defense on that floor, that’ll carry you all the way to Jackson,” McDonald said.

Houlka was led in scoring by Hobson, who finished with 25-points, while Keshun Buchanan and DaShun Berry finished with 18-points and 10-points respectively.

Houlka hosts West Union in their final regular season game Friday night at The Gym in Houlka.

