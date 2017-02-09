NMMC Mentorship Academy seeks applicants

TUPELO – North Mississippi Medical Center will host a Mentorship Academy for area high school students Feb. 7-March 23.

Mentorship Academy will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and from 2-5:30 p.m. Thursdays for six weeks. Tuesdays will be class lecture, and Thursdays will feature guest speakers, life skills and job shadowing. Participants will be provided a uniform. Students must be 18 by May 31, 2017.

Interested students should apply before Jan. 23. Applications are available in high school guidance offices or online. To apply:

• Complete application

• Write a 250-word essay stating how this program will benefit you, as well as any health

care experience you have, what courses you enjoy, and your strengths and weaknesses

• Send two letters of recommendation from teachers or employers

• Submit high school transcript

• Submit ACT score if taken – not required

Interviews will be conducted at NMMC in Tupelo Jan. 30-31. Following successful completion of the Mentorship Academy, each participant will receive certified nursing assistant training during the summer. This training will prepare participants for the certification exam and employment opportunities that can lead to an exciting career in health care.