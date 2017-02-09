Price named East Webster football coach
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Ron Price, the former New Albany head coach, was approved Thursday night to lead the East Webster football program.
Price takes over for Doug Wilson, who stepped down Jan. 9 as the Wolverines’ head coach after six seasons with a 57-24 record.
East Webster went 11-3 last season, losing to Baldwyn in the Class 2A quarterfinals. In 2015, Wilson’s team reached the 2A championship game.
Price, a native of Corinth, went 44-40 in seven seasons at New Albany, including a school-record 13-win season in 2010. He was the Daily Journal Coach of the Year in 2012.
He has spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at Itawamba AHS.
Prescott named NFL Rookie of Year
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, picked up his award Friday during Super Bowl week festivities in Houston.
Tonight, the Associated Press presents its award to the league’s top rookie.
A fourth-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, Prescott led the Cowboys to 13 wins, passing for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns against four interceptions.
The Pepsi award, which began in 2012, is voted on by fans. Of the five winners, three have been coached by Mississippi State’s Dan Mullen.
Mullen mentored 2009 winner Percy Harvin at Florida as well as 2011 recipient Cam Newton for two seasons in Gainesville before he became a star at Auburn.
