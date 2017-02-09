By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

ANCHOR – Forecasting the weather is a delicate science in Chickasaw County and the county’s official ground hog says Spring is on the way.

The Old Folks Loafing Shed at Morris Grocery on Highway 15 South of Houston hosted the 8th Annual Groundhog Day forecast with a new ground hog and lots of hot chili, cornbread, sweet tea and fun.

“It is the observation of judges that he did not see his shadow,” said Tony Gregory, “Mayor of Anchor” and Old Folks Loafing Shed spokesman. “That mean we will have an early spring.”

It was cold and windy Thursday, Feb. 2, as storms raced out of the north and brought cooler temperatures. But Chickasaw JW, the third, said spring will soon be here.

Groundhog JW3 was actually flown in from Texas, after JW2 passed away earlier this year.

“We got the folks from Buffalo Park to help us procure this ground hog,” said Gregory. “You don’t want to know how much trouble we went to get a certified ground hog to make this prediction.”

JW3 calmly took in the festivities and then rooted under the hay in his box. He didn’t seem worried about the weather or the hoopla as the forecast was announced.

And with that the crowd broke for the Loafing Shed and hot cornbread and chili.

“We had a stuffed one at one time,” said Gregory. “We had one brought from the zoo in Tupelo two years ago, but we’ve got our own groundhog this year.”

Gregory said the celebration has grown into a community event and parents and grandparents bring their kids to see the groundhog.

“We do urge people to come to this and we always take up a donation to help with the quality of life in this community,” said Gregory. “We try to help people who are sick or are having a rough time. We don’t keep a penny and pay for our expenses out of our own pockets.”

Groundhogs or woodchucks are native to this area and will create a burrow in any ground that is dry and in habitat that offers wood for them to chew or ‘chuck.’ They hibernate and that is where the story of them coming out in early winter and seeing their shadow and going back inside for six more weeks of winter comes from.

Punxsutawney Phil is the name of a succession of groundhogs in Punxsutawney, Penn., and he is celebrated each year with a festival. According to the tradition, if Phil sees his shadow and returns to his hole, he has predicted six more weeks of winter-like weather. If Phil does not see his shadow, he has predicted an “early spring.” Groundhog Day has been celebrated in the United States and Canada since 1887.

“We’re done for this year and looking forward to spring,” said Gregory. “We’ll do this again next year and always urge people to come out and enjoy this.”

Anyone wanting to become a member of the Old Folks Loafing Shed is invited to come by Morris Grocery and drop their registration fee, enrollment fee, filing fee, certification fee, recording fee and Official Groundhog Observer fee in the jar marked donations.