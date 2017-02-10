Chickasaw consolidation passes Senate

By Bobby Harrison

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – Efforts to consolidate school districts in Chickasaw County are continuing during the 2017 legislative session.

On Thursday, the Senate passed legislation to merge the Chickasaw and Houston school districts with 16 senators in the 52-member chamber voting no.

But legislation filed this year to merge the North Tippah and South Tippah school districts died earlier in the process.

While the effort to merge the two Tippah County school districts is dead for this session, Rep. Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, said the bill “has started a conversation in Tippah County.

“I am still gathering facts. I want to see if there is a cost-savings for taxpayers in Tippah County (from consolidation.) Ultimately, I am going to do what is in the best interest of the students and taxpayers of Tippah County. Moving forward, we will see if another bill is introduced.”

Last year the Legislature created a committee, including local people, to study the best way to consolidate the Chickasaw, Houston and Okolona school districts.

The report presented to the Legislature by the study committee said it appears few if any people in the county support the consolidation.

Despite the report, legislation was introduced to merge Chickasaw and Houston. Senate Education Chair Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, said Okolona was left out of the consolidation proposal this year because of several issues.

For instance, he said the Okolona school district lines go into neighboring Monroe County, presenting additional problems.

In recent years, the Legislature has undertaken the task of looking to merge smaller districts with limited local property taxes to support the schools, and in some instances have consolidated poor performing districts.

Legislation has been passed in recent years that will eventually reduce the number of school districts in the state by 12.

While the legislation that passed the Senate does not include Okolona in the consolidation, the House could try to include Okolona in the effort later in the process.