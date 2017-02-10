Swanson to speak at FUMC Feb. 12

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Bishop James E. Swanson, Sr., the resident bishop of the Mississippi Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church will speak at Houston First United Methodist Church Sunday, Feb. 12 and the community is being urged to attend.

A reception will be held in the FUMC Family Life Center at 5 p.m. and Bishop Swanson will preach at 6 p.m. Charis, from Sandtown United Methodist, and the Houston FUMC choir will bring special music.

Bishop Swanson was elected a bishop of The United Methodist Church during the 2004 Southeastern Jurisdiction Conference . He was assigned to the Holston Conference where the episcopal office is located in Knoxville, Tenn. Swanson served the Holston Conference for eight years

Swanson serves as the president of the General Commission of United Methodist Men for 2017-2020. He was re-elected to the post following his service for 2012-16. Swanson is a member of the International Association of Methodist Schools, Colleges and Universities (IAMSCU) . He serves on the board of trustees for Emory University, Rust College and Millsaps College. He is also the chairman of the board of trustees at Gammon Theological Seminary.

Swanson is a sought after preacher, workshop leader and lecturer. He has presented to people in Japan, Korea, Brazil, Russia, Estonia, Chile, Canada, the Holy Land, Egypt, Liberia, Sudan, Uganda, South Africa, Zimbabwe and throughout the U.S.

Swanson is married to Delphine Yvonne Ramsey Swanson. They have the joy of being parents to six adult children and 16 grandchildren.