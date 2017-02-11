BETTY ATKINSON: Celebrate American History Month

Dear Editor,

Welcome to February, birth month of three great American Presidents: George Washington (February 22, 1732); Abraham Lincoln (February 12, 1809); and Ronald Reagan (February 6, 1911). These three American heros are drawn from the beginning, middle and contemporary history of our nation.

There are many lessons to be learned from the past that we can share with adults and students alike through the promotion of American history in our schools and communities. We know from a thousand studies that young Americans know precious little about history.

Parents can teach their children the words to the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Talk to your children about what American means to you and why your family came to America. Vote regularly. Be informed about current events.

Take time to read the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Add samples of American history to your children’s bedtime stories. Ask them to tell you something they have learned about America. Tell them what freedom means to you. Volunteer. Get involved.

As we celebrate American History Month, 2017, let us pause for a minute to reflect upon the service rendered by our ancestors, which made it possible for us to live in freedom every day and enjoy the benefits secured by their sacrificies.

“If we ever forget that we are on nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.”

– Ronald Reagan.

Thank you,

Betty Atkinson,

Houston, Miss.