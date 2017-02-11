NEMCC nominates for Who’s Who

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

BOONEVILLE — Northeast Mississippi Community College has nominated 122 students for inclusion into Who’s Who Among Students In American Universities and Colleges.

Each year, Northeast nominates students who exemplify outstanding participation and leadership in academics, extracurricular activities, and community service.

Qualifications for selection include a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and involvement in extracurricular and community activities.

Nominees for inclusion into Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges from Northeast Mississippi Community College include:

AMORY: Tarrian K. McKinney

BLUE SPRINGS: Cody A. Baker

HOUSTON: Garrison T. Howell

MABEN: Keshawndra M. Cummings

NETTLETON: Calin A. Holley

Students are nominated by administrators, faculty or staff at the college.

For more than eight decades, the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges has honored outstanding campus leaders annually for their scholastic and community achievements.