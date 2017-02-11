NEMCC nominates for Who’s Who
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
BOONEVILLE — Northeast Mississippi Community College has nominated 122 students for inclusion into Who’s Who Among Students In American Universities and Colleges.
Each year, Northeast nominates students who exemplify outstanding participation and leadership in academics, extracurricular activities, and community service.
Qualifications for selection include a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and involvement in extracurricular and community activities.
Nominees for inclusion into Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges from Northeast Mississippi Community College include:
AMORY: Tarrian K. McKinney
BLUE SPRINGS: Cody A. Baker
HOUSTON: Garrison T. Howell
MABEN: Keshawndra M. Cummings
NETTLETON: Calin A. Holley
Students are nominated by administrators, faculty or staff at the college.
For more than eight decades, the Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges has honored outstanding campus leaders annually for their scholastic and community achievements.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- GLENN MOLLETTE: Trump’s Inauguration – Ugly American rancor February 4, 2017
- Wildcats take two conference wins February 8, 2017
- Chieftains dominate Calhoun City February 8, 2017
- EDITORIAL: Make the call February 8, 2017
- Houston Tourism Committee seeks grant February 9, 2017
- NEMCC nominates for Who’s Who February 11, 2017
- Swanson to speak at FUMC Feb. 12 February 10, 2017
- Chickasaw consolidation passes Senate February 10, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Spring, headlines, our Superbowl February 10, 2017
- NMMC Mentorship Academy seeks applicants February 9, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago