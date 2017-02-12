Doing the most for your dog

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – There is a difference between having a dog and having a happy dog.

The Chickasaw County Extension began a dog club last year and is teaching young and old some new tricks on the proper and best way to care for their canine.

Erika McDaniel, Chickasaw County Extension Agent said the goal of the club is to bring pet owners together and teach them the tips and details needed to get the most out of their pet. The club recently hosted Dr. Joe Duncan, of Duncan Veterinary Clinic.

“We all enjoy our pets, but there is a best way to care for them,” said Dr. Duncan. “They are a lot like a kid: you have to feed, house, take them to the doctor and educate them.”

And Duncan said most pet owners need to learn the personal needs that make their pet unique.

“Every dog is different,” said Duncan “Feeding your dog is a good place to start.”

He said feeding dogs a proper pet food can avoid lots of problems as they get older. He said feeding them a set amount at a regular time gets them in the routine of eating and avoids weight gain. Having clean water daily was also stressed.

Housing a pet can be simple for a house dog. Duncan recommended a set place in the home for the dog’s bed. Outside pets need a dry place that shelters them from the cold of winter and the heat of summer.

Duncan said medical care is unique to each pet and each breed. He said just like people, pets need a regular visit to the doctor.

“I think educating our pets is one place where people miss out,” said Duncan. “No one wants a bad dog. We need to teach our pets to mind, let them know what is expected of them and how they are supposed to act around other people and other pets.”

Duncan said the key is “training” pet owners.

“Dogs that have proper discipline, structure in their life and that are loved by their pet owner tend to be good dogs,” said Duncan. “Dogs are the most domesticated of all animals and they want to please people. Learning to communicate these things to your pet makes both the owner and the animal happier.”

Duncan said he has been a pet owner all his life and has a bull terrier and a couple of dogs he has rescued over the years. He said his pets have given him joy and pleasure and have made his life better.

Duncan Veterinary Clinic has been in business since 1980 and provides preventative, medical, surgical, dental, hospitalization and emergency care for pets and livestock.

Duncan graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S. degree in Biology and received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

The Chickasaw County Dog Club meets regularly at the Extension Office on Lee Horn Drive. Membership is free.

For details about the Chickasaw County Dog Club or questions about pet care call the Extension office at 456-4269.