ICC names PTK, BTS inductees

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Several area students are new members of Phi Theta Kappa at Itawamba Community College.

Members of the Upsilon Sigma chapter (Fulton Campus) include:

AMORY – Megan Finney, Karli Gray, Kanisha Howard, Keighly Merideth and Kate Scaife.

OKOLONA – Brianna Boyd, Laura Buskirk and Cole Chandler.

SHANNON – Tyler Hallmark.

VERONA – Gloria Pounds.

New members of the Beta Tau Sigma chapter (Tupelo Campus) are:

AMORY – Noah Holcomb of Amory.

ECRU – Cory-Christian Hannon.

HOUSTON – Mariela Bedolla and Victoria Kilgore.

SHANNON – Karen Robbins and Brandy Williams.

VARDAMAN – Alyssa Alford.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and encourages the academic achievement of two-year college students and provides opportunity for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.