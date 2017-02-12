WEDDING: Dendy/Womack

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Mr. and Mrs. James Dendy of Woodland announce the forthcoming of their daughter, Brittany LeAnn Dendy, to Lee Skelton Womack, son of Mrs. Margret Sylvia Womack and the late Dan Womack, of Mantee.

Brittany is the granddaughter of Mrs. Anges Dendy and the late Paul E Dendy of Woodland and Mrs. Annie Ruth Brown, and the late Joe Brown of Houston, Mississippi.

Lee is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alton Womack of Mantee and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Braden Skelton of Mantee.

The bride is a graduate of Itawamba Community College with an associate’s degree in Radiology and a graduate of Vaughn’s Beauty College and owner of Bella Salon and Spa in Houston.

The future groom is a Conservation Officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

The couple will exchange vows on March 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Kirkham Dendy on Highway 15 south of Houston, Mississippi, in the Anchor Community. A reception will follow at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Kirkham Dendy.

No invitations will be sent locally. All friends and family are invited.