WEDDING: Dendy/Womack
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Mr. and Mrs. James Dendy of Woodland announce the forthcoming of their daughter, Brittany LeAnn Dendy, to Lee Skelton Womack, son of Mrs. Margret Sylvia Womack and the late Dan Womack, of Mantee.
Brittany is the granddaughter of Mrs. Anges Dendy and the late Paul E Dendy of Woodland and Mrs. Annie Ruth Brown, and the late Joe Brown of Houston, Mississippi.
Lee is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alton Womack of Mantee and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Braden Skelton of Mantee.
The bride is a graduate of Itawamba Community College with an associate’s degree in Radiology and a graduate of Vaughn’s Beauty College and owner of Bella Salon and Spa in Houston.
The future groom is a Conservation Officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.
The couple will exchange vows on March 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Kirkham Dendy on Highway 15 south of Houston, Mississippi, in the Anchor Community. A reception will follow at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Kirkham Dendy.
No invitations will be sent locally. All friends and family are invited.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Okolona police to attend training February 6, 2017
- Price named East Webster football coach February 9, 2017
- NMMC Mentorship Academy seeks applicants February 9, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Spring, headlines, our Superbowl February 10, 2017
- Chickasaw consolidation passes Senate February 10, 2017
- ICC names PTK, BTS inductees February 12, 2017
- WEDDING: Dendy/Womack February 12, 2017
- Doing the most for your dog February 12, 2017
- BETTY ATKINSON: Celebrate American History Month February 11, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: Lock the door, please knock politely February 11, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago