 

Bullock, Johnson sign the line

By | 9:30 AM | February 13, 2017 | News, Sports
Floyd Ingram / Buy at photos.chickasawjournal.com Family and friends gathered at Houston High School Jan. 31, 2017 as Tanner Bullock signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at East Central Community College in Decatur. Bullock played linebacker and kicker for the Houston Hilltopper.

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Getting to sign a Letter of Intent to play college football is a big deal and two Hilltoppers inked the line last week.

Tanner Bullock signed with East Central Community College in Decatur as a linebacker. Omario Johnson also signed as a linebacker with Holmes Community College in Goodman.

National Signing Day saw thousands of high school football players around the country who are good enough sign with colleges and officially commit to teams.

“I am so excited to see these two guys get a chance to play at the collegiate level,” said Houston head football coach Ty Hardin. “These two men were key players on our team and they will be key players for the teams they join this fall.”

Johnson said he looks forward to playing with the Bulldogs. He was one of 28 players that will show up at camp this summer.

“It felt like home,” said Johnson of his visit to the Holmes campus. “I think I will be in a position to contribute. They have been successful.”

Johnson said he will join former Hilltopper J.J. Brownlee who signed with the Bulldogs last year.

“Omario is an explosive player who has quick hands and feet,” said Hardin. “I also think he will be able to add about 20 pounds to his frame and not lose anything.”

Seven Bulldogs signed last week to play at four-year colleges.

Bullock said he was most impressed with the coaches at East Central. Bullock was one of 17 new Indians who signed last week.

“There was just a good spirit about their program and their coaches seem like the Christian men I want to follow,” said Bullock. “They want me to play inside linebacker and that’s what I want to do.”

The Indians made it to the MACJC State Semifinals last fall. Pontotoc’s Jacob Carter, one of the state’s most highly recruited quarterbacks, also signed with ECCC. Indian Head Coach Ken Karcher was selected as the MACJC South Division Coach of the Year.

“Tanner plays with his nose,” said Hardin. “He smells out what happening on the field and then puts his nose in the middle of it. He will get much better in college. Another thing about Tanner is that on bad days at practice he still does his best and keeps the team up.”

Other local signings by school, name, position and community are:

MISSISSIPPI STATE
Willie Gay, LB, 6-1, 223, Starkville.
Kylin Hill, RB, 5-11, 210, Columbus,
Tyre Phillips, OL, 6-5, 355, Grenada, (EMCC)
Tyler Williams, DB, 6-2, 172, Lafayette Co.

OLE MISS
Tae-Kion Reed, DL, 6-4, 298, Columbus.

SOUTHERN MISS
Tahj Sykes, DL, 6-2, 269, Columbus.

HOLMES CC
Nick Sisk, Oxford, Miss.
Chavez Embry, Eupora.
Gabe Short, Madison Cent. HS.
O’Mario Johnson, Houston HS.
Shye Link, East Webster HS
Marcus Farmer, West Lowndes HS
Luke Wilson, East Webster HS

EAST CENTRAL CC
Tanner Bullock, LB, Houston HS.
Jacob Carter, QB, Pontotoc HS.

EMCC
Connor Reinike, OL, 6-1, 285, Starkville.
Stuart Coggins, OL, 6-0, 255, Smithville.
Carson Hancock, OL, 6-6, 290, N. Pontotoc.
Jaquez Akins, DB, 5-10, 175, Starkville.
Everitt Cunningham, DL, West Point.
Jakoby Jones, OL, 6-3, 275, Starkville.
Isiaha Triplett, LB, Grenada.
Matt Toles, OL, Lafayette Co.
Kendre Conner, RB, Columbus.
CJ Gholar, WR, Columbus.
Laquinston Sharp, OL, Columbus.

ICC
Cortavious Ivy, DL, 5’11, 330, Amory
Caleb Comer, K, 6’1, 160, Caledonia
Zion Ford, RB/WR, 6’0, 180, Caledonia
Jamel Thomas, WR, 6’0, 180, Caledonia
Spencer Unruh, QB, 6’4, 185, Caledonia
A’Tarius Moore, LB, 6’2, 210, Calhoun City
Jessie Nabors, ATH, 5’11, 175, Calhoun City
Tyrese Quinn, ATH, 6’1, 180, Calhoun City
Kevarius Brown, WR, 6’3, 180, Grenada
Jasteven McClain, DL, 6’3, 290, Grenada
Shedkeydrick Ross, OL, 6’0, 290, Grenada
Kegan Huddleston III, RB, 5’11, 210, Shannon
Donte Freeman, WR, 5’9, 160, Tupelo
Austin Watkins, WR, 5’9, 160, Tupelo
Kalmorris Robinson, LB, 5’11, 205, Noxubee
Thomas Cox, LS, 6’2, 170, Itawamba

NEMCC
Will Ard     QB     6’1″     200     Lafayette Co.
Jalen Cobbs     RB     5’10”     170     Corinth.
Tay Tay Owens     ATH     5’10”     180     Lafayette Co.
Joe Prather     DL     6’4″     290     Biggersville.
DT Thompson     LB     6’0″     210     Oxford.
Cory Williams     LB     6’2″     205     Lafayette Co.

Floyd Ingram / Buy at photos.chickasawjournal.com) Family and friends gathered at Houston High School Jan. 31, 2017 as O'Mario Johnson signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Holmes Community College in Goodman. Johnson played linebacker and running back for the Houston Hilltopper.

