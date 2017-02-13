Bullock, Johnson sign the line
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Getting to sign a Letter of Intent to play college football is a big deal and two Hilltoppers inked the line last week.
Tanner Bullock signed with East Central Community College in Decatur as a linebacker. Omario Johnson also signed as a linebacker with Holmes Community College in Goodman.
National Signing Day saw thousands of high school football players around the country who are good enough sign with colleges and officially commit to teams.
“I am so excited to see these two guys get a chance to play at the collegiate level,” said Houston head football coach Ty Hardin. “These two men were key players on our team and they will be key players for the teams they join this fall.”
Johnson said he looks forward to playing with the Bulldogs. He was one of 28 players that will show up at camp this summer.
“It felt like home,” said Johnson of his visit to the Holmes campus. “I think I will be in a position to contribute. They have been successful.”
Johnson said he will join former Hilltopper J.J. Brownlee who signed with the Bulldogs last year.
“Omario is an explosive player who has quick hands and feet,” said Hardin. “I also think he will be able to add about 20 pounds to his frame and not lose anything.”
Seven Bulldogs signed last week to play at four-year colleges.
Bullock said he was most impressed with the coaches at East Central. Bullock was one of 17 new Indians who signed last week.
“There was just a good spirit about their program and their coaches seem like the Christian men I want to follow,” said Bullock. “They want me to play inside linebacker and that’s what I want to do.”
The Indians made it to the MACJC State Semifinals last fall. Pontotoc’s Jacob Carter, one of the state’s most highly recruited quarterbacks, also signed with ECCC. Indian Head Coach Ken Karcher was selected as the MACJC South Division Coach of the Year.
“Tanner plays with his nose,” said Hardin. “He smells out what happening on the field and then puts his nose in the middle of it. He will get much better in college. Another thing about Tanner is that on bad days at practice he still does his best and keeps the team up.”
Other local signings by school, name, position and community are:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Willie Gay, LB, 6-1, 223, Starkville.
Kylin Hill, RB, 5-11, 210, Columbus,
Tyre Phillips, OL, 6-5, 355, Grenada, (EMCC)
Tyler Williams, DB, 6-2, 172, Lafayette Co.
OLE MISS
Tae-Kion Reed, DL, 6-4, 298, Columbus.
SOUTHERN MISS
Tahj Sykes, DL, 6-2, 269, Columbus.
HOLMES CC
Nick Sisk, Oxford, Miss.
Chavez Embry, Eupora.
Gabe Short, Madison Cent. HS.
O’Mario Johnson, Houston HS.
Shye Link, East Webster HS
Marcus Farmer, West Lowndes HS
Luke Wilson, East Webster HS
EAST CENTRAL CC
Tanner Bullock, LB, Houston HS.
Jacob Carter, QB, Pontotoc HS.
EMCC
Connor Reinike, OL, 6-1, 285, Starkville.
Stuart Coggins, OL, 6-0, 255, Smithville.
Carson Hancock, OL, 6-6, 290, N. Pontotoc.
Jaquez Akins, DB, 5-10, 175, Starkville.
Everitt Cunningham, DL, West Point.
Jakoby Jones, OL, 6-3, 275, Starkville.
Isiaha Triplett, LB, Grenada.
Matt Toles, OL, Lafayette Co.
Kendre Conner, RB, Columbus.
CJ Gholar, WR, Columbus.
Laquinston Sharp, OL, Columbus.
ICC
Cortavious Ivy, DL, 5’11, 330, Amory
Caleb Comer, K, 6’1, 160, Caledonia
Zion Ford, RB/WR, 6’0, 180, Caledonia
Jamel Thomas, WR, 6’0, 180, Caledonia
Spencer Unruh, QB, 6’4, 185, Caledonia
A’Tarius Moore, LB, 6’2, 210, Calhoun City
Jessie Nabors, ATH, 5’11, 175, Calhoun City
Tyrese Quinn, ATH, 6’1, 180, Calhoun City
Kevarius Brown, WR, 6’3, 180, Grenada
Jasteven McClain, DL, 6’3, 290, Grenada
Shedkeydrick Ross, OL, 6’0, 290, Grenada
Kegan Huddleston III, RB, 5’11, 210, Shannon
Donte Freeman, WR, 5’9, 160, Tupelo
Austin Watkins, WR, 5’9, 160, Tupelo
Kalmorris Robinson, LB, 5’11, 205, Noxubee
Thomas Cox, LS, 6’2, 170, Itawamba
NEMCC
Will Ard QB 6’1″ 200 Lafayette Co.
Jalen Cobbs RB 5’10” 170 Corinth.
Tay Tay Owens ATH 5’10” 180 Lafayette Co.
Joe Prather DL 6’4″ 290 Biggersville.
DT Thompson LB 6’0″ 210 Oxford.
Cory Williams LB 6’2″ 205 Lafayette Co.
