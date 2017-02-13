Museum hosting scavenger hunt

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The Chickasaw County Heritage Museum is on a scavenger hunt.

The museum is seeking musical items, documents and music for a special exhibit to be put on display later this year.

“In an effort to improve our Chickasaw County;s Musical Heritage Exhibit, we are looking for certain items to include in our music section,” said Larry Davis, spokesman for the museum. “If you have an old musical instrument that is not being used by anyone that you would be willing to donate to the museum we want it.”

Davis said the museum is looking for an old phonograph, an old radio — either table top or upright — a record player that once played 78’s, 33’s, or 45’s, a juke box, or even a transistor radio.

“The item does not have to be in perfect condition, obvious wear and tear may be exactly what we are looking for to include as part of our collection,” said Davis.

The museum is also looking for certain album covers that featured Bobbie Jo Gentry, the Commodores up to 1989, the Pilgrim Jubilees, Bukka White, Willie Buck or the Delta Rhythmn Boys, or other local artist from Chickasaw County.

“Even if the vinyl record is damaged we may still be able to use the album cover,” said Davis. “Any local artist that once cut a record or a CD will be a featured part of the museum experience.”