ICC offers financial aid assistance

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Now is the time to finalize financial aid applications for the fall semester at Itawamba Community College.

Applications may be submitted via the Web at www.fafsa.gov. ICC’s code is 002409, which must be included on the application. ICC’s Financial Aid office will receive the application electronically and contact the student if more information is needed.

“If the student has submitted the FAFSA, the application still may be incomplete,” Terry Bland, director of Financial Aid. “If that is the case, ICC will send students an email requesting the additional information.”

Students should check their ICC email account, which they are assigned upon approval of their application for admission. Also, missing information may be checked on ICC’s website, www.iccms.edu, so that students can see what information is needed, and in most cases, print the form directly and fax to (662) 862-8225 or mail to the Financial Aid office, ICC, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton, MS 38843.

Student loan checklists for first-time borrowers can also be printed from ICC’s website, completed and submitted to the Financial Aid office. In addition, the FAFSA must be completed before students can be considered for the student loan. Students may also check the application status of their MTAG and other state financial aid awards online at www.riseupms.com.

For more information on student aid at ICC, call (662) 862-8220 or (662) 620-5319. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., weekdays, except for when the College is closed for holidays.