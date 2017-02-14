ICC offers financial aid assistance
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Now is the time to finalize financial aid applications for the fall semester at Itawamba Community College.
Applications may be submitted via the Web at www.fafsa.gov. ICC’s code is 002409, which must be included on the application. ICC’s Financial Aid office will receive the application electronically and contact the student if more information is needed.
“If the student has submitted the FAFSA, the application still may be incomplete,” Terry Bland, director of Financial Aid. “If that is the case, ICC will send students an email requesting the additional information.”
Students should check their ICC email account, which they are assigned upon approval of their application for admission. Also, missing information may be checked on ICC’s website, www.iccms.edu, so that students can see what information is needed, and in most cases, print the form directly and fax to (662) 862-8225 or mail to the Financial Aid office, ICC, 602 West Hill Street, Fulton, MS 38843.
Student loan checklists for first-time borrowers can also be printed from ICC’s website, completed and submitted to the Financial Aid office. In addition, the FAFSA must be completed before students can be considered for the student loan. Students may also check the application status of their MTAG and other state financial aid awards online at www.riseupms.com.
For more information on student aid at ICC, call (662) 862-8220 or (662) 620-5319. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., weekdays, except for when the College is closed for holidays.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- HUES names nine week honor roll February 7, 2017
- NEMCC nominates for Who’s Who February 11, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: Lock the door, please knock politely February 11, 2017
- BETTY ATKINSON: Celebrate American History Month February 11, 2017
- Doing the most for your dog February 12, 2017
- ICC offers financial aid assistance February 14, 2017
- ETHAN TURNER: Bulldogs, Rebels fill the gaps February 14, 2017
- Bullock, Johnson sign the line February 13, 2017
- Museum hosting scavenger hunt February 13, 2017
- ICC names PTK, BTS inductees February 12, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago