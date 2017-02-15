FLOYD INGRAM: Lucky number seven

Today marks my seventh year at the Chickasaw Journal.

It was March 15, 2010 when I started down this path on a career that has spanned more than 30 years.

My first reporting job was in Starkville in 1984, I got married and then it was off to Vicksburg, Columbus, West Point, Dyersburg, Tenn. and Midlothian, Texas.

Each one of those stops taught me so much about people, places and the business or bringing news, sports and advertising to the people I live with.

Houston has been no different.

Sara and I were called to come back to Mississippi. These are our people. This is the place we call home.

Paperboy

I started throwing papers at the Daily Times Leader in West Point at the tender age of 10. You learn a lot about people when you go by their house every day and then go back at the end of the week and try to collect your money.

A newspaper cost 10-cents. A weeks worth of the Daily Times Leader cost 35-cents and a whole month was $1.25! A lot of things have changed in this business since then.

I watched computers make this business faster and more efficient. The explosion of Social Media has made people want quality facts and figures now more than ever. And where you once bought expensive cameras and lens to get the news, now anybody with a phone can take a photo and then send it to me.

Everywhere I have ever worked I have found people wanting more news, more sports, more features and more information about their community.

Sadly, our society and culture have changed a lot, too.

No business would hire a 10-year-old and have them ride a bicycle around city streets, today. People seem to like bad news more today and aren’t satisfied just reading about weddings, births, 50th anniversaries or the deer you shot, the big tomato you grew, church events or the game your child won.

But change is news. And news is what every newspaper in the world sells everyday.

News never grows old

Did you know I was once arrested as a reporter by a corrupt police chief? I was found innocent of the charges and the chief later resigned and left town.

I fought gambling in Vicksburg, drug rings in West Point and crooked judges in Tennessee. I got to go to a National Football Championship game in New Orleans on New Years night. I have traveled to the Meadowlands in New Jersey to watch the Bulldogs play in the Final Four. I’ve interviewed Tony Dorsett, Magic Johnson, Steve Largent, Jerry Jones, Ace Cannon, two Miss America’s and was part of the press corp that interviewed George Bush No. 1 when he came to Mississippi.

I’ve covered elections, car wrecks, tornadoes and a jillion grand openings and sports events where the home team lost. I’ve written hundreds or stories about the shenanigans of city, county and even state officials and then watched them get hauled off to court and prison.

I’ve never been sued.

And the last seven years have seen much of the same kind of news happen in Houston.

I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Tomorrow’s News

What will happen in Houston, Okolona, Woodland and Houlka next week?

I rarely see our readers at School Board meetings every second Monday night. It’s normally just the usual suspects at the Board of Supervisors meeting the first Monday and third Tuesday of each month. City Board meeting usually have more community involvement, but often it’s just the politicians, city department heads and me.

Spending 75-cents on a Chickasaw Journal so you don’t have to go to those meetings is probably a pretty good deal.

In the state’s taxing scheme, newspapers are classified as factory/manufacturers. We do have a production line. We have a building in your community where people go every day and work. We produce a new product each week for sale and consumption. We get it directly to your door.

Few people realize how much work and attention to detail it takes to bring you a hometown newspaper each week – there are 9,000-plus words in today paper – and then get paid for it.

So what will be the news next week?

Why don’t you pick up a Chickasaw Journal next week and find out.

Floyd Ingram is Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. He, Sara and the boys call Houston home and you can call him 24/7 at 662-542-7330.

-30-

