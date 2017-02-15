Houlka splits West Union

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – It was homecoming night for the Houlka Wildcats as they played host to the West Union Eagles at The Gym on Friday night.

And while the Lady Wildcats were defeated in an overtime thriller 48-47, the Wildcat men were able to take their winning streak to nine, by earning a victory over West Union 77-62 .

In the first game, the Lady Wildcats fell behind early as the Lady Eagles opened on an 6-0 run. It was a tough first quarter as the Houlka girls seemed to miss every shot taken early on.

After one, the Lady Wildcats trailed 16-6.

In the second, the Lady Wildcats found more success on the offensive end as Timoya Brownlee began to hit her stride offensively.

With Brownlee working hard on offense, the Lady Cats also picked up on the defensive end.

But even with the effort given by the Lady Wildcats, the Lady Eagles still held a 23-14 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Lady Wildcats roared back into the game. Brownlee was on fire in the second half as she made shot after shot to shoulder the load for Houlka.

With each quarter, Houlka inched closer and closer to the Lady Eagles with great defense that forced turnovers and better scoring on the offensive end.

The Lady Wildcats cut the lead to two points late in the fourth, and it would again be Brownlee, who finished with 27 points on the night, who made the shot and send the game to overtime.

In overtime, the game went back and forth with both teams playing well. Each time the Lady Wildcats grabbed the lead, the Lady Eagles made a tough three to bring the game close again.

As the Lady Eagles took the lead near the end of overtime, the Lady Wildcats had one final possession to tie or take the lead, but as they turned the ball over, West Union sealed the victory 48-47.

After the loss, Houlka coach Jimmy Guy McDonald said that he was “extremely proud” of his team.

“They played hard,” McDonald said. “I’d say they were a little luckier than us towards the end.”

Houlka 77,

West Union 62

In the second game, it was all Wildcats from the moment they faced off against the Eagles.

The Wildcats opened a 19-8 lead in the first quarter as Keshun Buchanan was finding his shot early.

The second was more of the same as Buchanan, DaShun Berry and Madarius Hobson began to click on offensive. The Wildcats continued to stretch the lead on the Eagles with solid defense in the first half and offensive success.

After two, Houlka led 40-20.

The second half saw the Eagles begin to make more of a comeback as they found limited success against the Wildcats defense. Although the Eagles continued to fight back, they were simply no match for the Wildcats on this night, as Hobson and the Wildcats put away the Eagles 77-62.

Keshun Buchanan led the way to the rim for the Wildcats with 21 points, while Madarius Hobson added 18, DaShun Berry had 14 and Smoody Turner dropped in 12.

After the game, even with the win, coach McDonald wasn’t very pleased Houlka’s defense.

“I was very disappointed with how we played defense with our hands,” McDonald said. “We did some fouling we never do.”

But the win continues the momentum for the Wildcats, as they head to the district tournament, and McDonald said his team needs to focus now on the postseason.

“I told them we have to stay focused, and I told them our regular season has done all it can do for them,” McDonald said.

Both the Lady Wildcats and Wildcats, with the regular season completed, will play on Thursday in the district tournament at Vardaman.

District 4, 1A Boys Standings

School Name *W-L *Pct. *PF *PA W-L Pct. PF PA Strk Houlka 6-0 1.000 473 280 20-4 0.833 1,749 1,318 9 W Smithville 4-1 0.800 241 220 11-14 0.440 1,193 1,260 3 W Coffeeville 2-3 0.400 253 285 11-16 0.407 1,630 1,673 1 L Hamilton 1-3 0.250 209 260 5-17 0.227 1,158 1,349 7 L Tremont 1-3 0.250 194 240 7-15 0.318 1,026 1,185 4 L Vardaman 0-4 0.000 179 264 1-18 0.053 920 1,303 1 W