Tree giveaway set for Thursday

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

The Chickasaw County Soil & Water Conservation District will be giving away trees again this year in celebration of Arbor Day.

This year’s selection will have saw tooth oak, bald cypress, black walnut, persimmon, eastern redbud, river birch and white flowering dogwood.

Trees will be given away Thursday, Feb. 16, starting at 8 a.m. at the USDA office at 415 Lee Horn Dive in Houston. Trees will also be given away at the Mini Park in Okolona at 1 p.m.

As always, the tree giveaway will be first come first served and the trees will not be set aside or held for anyone.

For details about the annual event of information on which tree species might be best for your yard, call the Soil & Water Conservation District office at 456-1499 extension 3.