EDITORIAL: Crosswalks needed
The next time you call Houston a sleepy, little town, we ask you try to cross Madison or Jackson streets in sight of The Square on any given afternoon. Morning traffic as people walk from downtown businesses to the Post Office or local banks is not much better.
We are asking city, county and state officials to help Houston get some safe and clearly marked crosswalks downtown.
We also realize it is not as easy as just spraying a couple of white lines on the road. Potential litigation and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires these simple white lines be put down in exactly the right way in exactly the right spot.
Since Madison Street and Jackson Street are technically state highways, that probably means an engineer and lawyer will have to check off on that work by the state.
We would also like to point out with bike and pedestrian walkways soon to come off the Tanglefoot Trail we need to learn the channels and process Houston needs to follow to get this kind of work done.
That will probably take time, so let’s get started.
We also need crosswalks on Starkville Road in front of Houston High School.
Since these are city streets we hope this process will be a little simpler.
The county routinely puts down culverts and dirt for taxpayers requesting one. A couple of strategically placed culverts and a few loads of dirt would be a good start for those crosswalks.
If nothing else, they would funnel kids to cross where we already have crossing guards. A simple announcement at both the High School and Middle School that those locations must be used might keep a child from getting hurt.
The problems are real.
The solutions are known.
We hope the City of Houston, the Houston School Board, Chickasaw County Supervisors and the Mississippi Department of Transportation can each help us work these projects out.
Busy streets are a good thing for Houston. Safe streets are even better.
-30-
