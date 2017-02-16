McMullen signs with Blue Mountain
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Hilltopper first baseman Hayes McMullen stands 5-foot-9 and is a big target.
McMullen was targeted by the Blue Mountain Hilltoppers last week and will take his baseball career to the next level, signing a National Letter of Intent to play college ball at ceremonies at Houston High School last week.
“Hayes has good hand-eye coordination and is a great hitter and fielder,” said Houston High School baseball coach Scott Gann. “He’s one of the best defensive players we have.
“He’s a big, tall guy and our players know they can hurry a throw to first base and he can pick up their slack,” said Gann. “He’s a big, wide target. He doesn’t make many mistakes.”
Gann pointed to 191 plays that went to McMullen last spring with the Houston Hilltoppers. McMullen only made five errors.
“He’s good on the base-path, too,” said Gann. “He doesn’t have blinding speed, but he knows when to jump. He also knows how to dive or slide for second and get there.”
McMullen stole six bases last year and was a key part of the Houston Hilltoppers’ aggressive base running style.
McMullen also carried a .300 batting average at the end of a tough season that saw the Hilltoppers win the State 4A Championship against quality pitching. McMullen had an on-base percentage of .488. He notched 23 RBI’s and scored 16 times.
And he also is a right-handed pitcher for the Hilltoppers this spring.
McMullen’s family said they have photos of him at about age 3, with a baseball in his hand.
“Blue Mountain really seemed like they wanted me and I think this is the best opportunity for me,” said McMullen. “I’ve got to earn a spot, but they said they wanted me as an infielder.”
McMullen thanked family and friends and said Houston and Hilltopper baseball have taught him a lot.
“We have high standards around here and coach has always said we have to fight and work to earn a spot and then fight and work to win games,” said McMullen. “I started playing city league when I was about 4 and a lot of people have helped me be a better player and person. Baseball is what I have always wanted to play and be good at.”
McMullen joins Anakin Rish as Hilltoppers who have signed with Blue Mountain this spring. He will join former Hilltoppers Zac Poteete and Reid Carter at Blue Mountain this fall.
