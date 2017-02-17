Semper Fidelis

By Josh Mitchell

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. – Like many before him, a young man from Houston became a U.S. Marine less than a week ago.

John Thomas Weaver went through his graduation ceremony Friday, Feb. 10, at Parris Island, S.C.

“It’s wild,” Weaver said. “(It) hasn’t settled in my mind.”

We have been at Parris Island this week reporting a series of stories and visited with Weaver on the military base Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Marine Corps boot camp instilled in Weaver values of courage, confidence and commitment that will be with him always.

People in Chickasaw County have been very supportive of him as he made the journey to become a Marine. He said his family owns a restaurant and knows many people in the community. He has received letters from church friends saying they can’t wait to see him.

“I didn’t think I would make it this far, but I did,” Weaver said.

He saw his parents for the first time in three months this week when they came for Family Day at Parris Island. They also saw their son graduate on Friday.

“They’re going to be so proud,” Weaver said prior to graduation. “I really did this for my family.”

Since entering boot camp, three months ago Weaver has built a lot of confidence.

“It’s really the drill instructors that made the difference,” Weaver said. “They pushed me to be the Marine I am today.”

The drill instructors are “demanding” and “like father figures” who “mold you to be a Marine,” he added.

Weaver wanted to be a Marine to make his family proud, do something with his life, travel around the world and meet new people.

Asked how long he has wanted to be a Marine, Weaver said, “Ever since I was little I always watched movies and my parents have always kind of pushed me to go into the Marines.”

He “finally signed that dotted line.”

Weaver also plans to attend college at Mississippi State University, and the Marine Corps provides tuition assistance.