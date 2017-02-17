Semper Fidelis
By Josh Mitchell
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. – Like many before him, a young man from Houston became a U.S. Marine less than a week ago.
John Thomas Weaver went through his graduation ceremony Friday, Feb. 10, at Parris Island, S.C.
“It’s wild,” Weaver said. “(It) hasn’t settled in my mind.”
We have been at Parris Island this week reporting a series of stories and visited with Weaver on the military base Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Marine Corps boot camp instilled in Weaver values of courage, confidence and commitment that will be with him always.
People in Chickasaw County have been very supportive of him as he made the journey to become a Marine. He said his family owns a restaurant and knows many people in the community. He has received letters from church friends saying they can’t wait to see him.
“I didn’t think I would make it this far, but I did,” Weaver said.
He saw his parents for the first time in three months this week when they came for Family Day at Parris Island. They also saw their son graduate on Friday.
“They’re going to be so proud,” Weaver said prior to graduation. “I really did this for my family.”
Since entering boot camp, three months ago Weaver has built a lot of confidence.
“It’s really the drill instructors that made the difference,” Weaver said. “They pushed me to be the Marine I am today.”
The drill instructors are “demanding” and “like father figures” who “mold you to be a Marine,” he added.
Weaver wanted to be a Marine to make his family proud, do something with his life, travel around the world and meet new people.
Asked how long he has wanted to be a Marine, Weaver said, “Ever since I was little I always watched movies and my parents have always kind of pushed me to go into the Marines.”
He “finally signed that dotted line.”
Weaver also plans to attend college at Mississippi State University, and the Marine Corps provides tuition assistance.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- FLOYD INGRAM: Spring, headlines, our Superbowl February 10, 2017
- Houston drops two to Noxubee February 15, 2017
- Houlka splits West Union February 15, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Lucky number seven February 15, 2017
- Tree giveaway set for Thursday February 15, 2017
- Semper Fidelis February 17, 2017
- Habitat now Fuller Center February 17, 2017
- City candidates face March 3 deadline February 17, 2017
- HHS and Community Choir to sing February 16, 2017
- McMullen signs with Blue Mountain February 16, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago