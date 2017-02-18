Deputies make several drug arrests

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department arrested eight people on drugs charges recently, with five of those arrests coming after simple traffic stops.

On Saturday, deputies patrolling North Jackson Street in Houston made a traffic stop on Jamie Alfaro. In that stop, officers recovered what they believed to be methamphetamine.

Alfaro, of Houston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

That same day, deputies with Chickasaw Sheriff Department arrested Adam Rowlett on Baskin Street in Houlka and recovered what they believed to be methamphetamine. Rowlett, from Houlka, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Also on Saturday, Chickasaw County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Annice Conner and Kerry Townsend on Highway 8 in Houston. Deputies recovered what they believed to be crack cocaine at that stop.

Conner, of Houston, was charged with possession of crack cocaine. Townsend, from Woodland, was also arrested and charged with possession of crack cocaine.

On Friday Feb. 3, deputies with Chickasaw County Sheriff Department made a traffic stop on Michael Eaton on North Gatlin Street in Okolona. Deputies recovered what they believed to be methamphetamine.

Eaton, of Okolona, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On Monday, Feb. 6, deputies with Chickasaw Sheriff Department and agents with North Mississippi Narcotics Unit arrested Joseph Brown in Houston for the alleged sale of methamphetamine

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Chickasaw Sheriff Department and Houlka Police Department made a traffic stop on Daniel Sullivan on Highway 32 in Houlka. Officers recovered what they believed to be methamphetamine from Daniel Sullivan during the traffic stop.

Sullivan, of Houston, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine by agents with NMNU.

All eight suspects were booked into the Chickasaw County Jail to await arraignment and formal charges.

Two arrested on meth charges

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit have announced two separate arrest in January on drug charges.

On Monday, Jan. 30, officers with the MDOC and agents with NMNU arrested Danny Mask in Okolona for possession of methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, deputies with Chickasaw Sheriff Department and agents with NMNU arrested Reginald Richardson at Western Inn in Houston for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and enhanced with a firearm. Richardson was also charged with sale of methamphetamine.

Both men were booked into the Chickasaw County Jail to await arraignment and formal charges.