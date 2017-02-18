Turkey harvest reporting planned for spring
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Declining wild turkey populations in Mississippi were the topic of discussion among state wildlife officials recently, leading to plans for a harvest reporting system to be unveiled this spring.
“Mississippi offers great turkey hunting, but if these downward trends continue, there may come a time when this will no longer be the case,” said Adam Butler, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks wild turkey program coordinator.
The trend to which Butler refers is the decline in spring gobbler harvest by licensed hunters in Mississippi. The agency’s assessments suggest spring gobbler harvest peaked in 1987 at just under 60,000 gobblers. By comparison, the 2016 estimate was slightly over 22,000 birds.
“Our numbers saw a dramatic drop between the late 1980s and early 1990s,” Butler said. “While substantial, that crash was not totally unexpected since we were coming off the restocking era when populations exploded and likely overshot what their habitats could support.
“However, the declines we have seen since 2005 are much more troubling because they follow a period of population stability throughout most of the 90s and early 2000s. Other states are also seeing the same thing happening, and so the time to act is now.”
The Mississippi Chapter of the NWTF offered its support.
“A considerable portion of the dollars we raise at local banquets stays here in Mississippi and goes to homegrown projects to conserve turkeys, their habitats, and promote our hunting heritage,” said Nelson Estess, President of the Mississippi Chapter of the NWTF.
Discussions focused on newly proposed initiatives to address statewide turkey management, including efforts to engage sportsmen in active management of habitat and predator populations.
In addition to promoting predator and habitat management, the MDWFP will implement a voluntary harvest reporting system for 2017 spring season.
Hunters will be encouraged to register their harvests online. Mississippi is one of only three states without such a system. The information will allow a better, more detailed look at the state’s turkey flock. mdwfp.com
