BIRTH: Easton Rhett Dendy
By Floyd Ingram | 12:55 PM | February 19, 2017 | Living, News
Easton Rhett Dendy was born Nov. 2, 2016 at Merit Health Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory.
Easton was born on a Wednesday at 9:28 a.m., tipped the scales at 8-pounds, 14-ounces and was 19-inches long.
Easton is the son of Crissy N. Moore and Dustin L. Dendy of Houston.
Maternal grandparents are Judy and Buddy Schwalenberg of Houston.
Paternal grandparents are Martha and Bobby Dendy of Houston.
Welcoming Easton into the world is sibling Adyson L. Dendy.
