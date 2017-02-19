WEDDING: Kelly/Moore
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
The parents of Taylor Michelle Kelly are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter to Ross Harrington Moore. The wedding will be held on March 11, 2017 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. Bill and Mrs. Donna Clark and Mr. Anthony Livingston all of Houston.
She is the maternal granddaughter of Ms Pauline Brassfield of Houston and Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Criddle of Aberdeen.
Taylor is the paternal granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Kelly of Tupelo, Mrs. Glenda and the late Don Livingston of Houston, Mr. and Mrs. Gene Clark of Houston, and Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Houser of Houston.
The groom is the son of Mr. Alan and Mrs. Lesa Moore of Houston.
He is the maternal grandson of Mrs. Anne and the late Don Harrington of Houston.
Ross is the paternal grandson of Mr. David Moore of Houston and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Harris of Bartlett, Tenn.
Miss Kelly is a 2013 graduate of Houston High School and a 2015 East Mississippi Community College graduate with an Associate of Arts Degree. She is set to graduate from the University of Mississippi in May 2017 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work. She is a member of Alpha Delta Lambda and Sigma Alpha Lambda.
Mr. Moore is a 2012 graduate of Houston High School and a 2015 graduate of East Mississippi Community College where he holds an Associate of Applied Science Degree and certification in welding and fabrication technology.
The wedding will be conducted by Arbor Grove Baptist Church Pastor, Jason Brassfield. A reception will follow at Arbor Grove Life Center.
-30-
