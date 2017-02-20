County ponders TRPDD alliance

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – Chickasaw Supervisors discussed the resignation of the county’s industrial development contact last week and pondered ways to spark jobs growth and community development.

Josh West resigned Jan. 31 as Chickasaw County industrial development liaison with Three Rivers Planning and Development District. West served in the Community and Economic Development Division and was the director of the Industrial Development Team serving Pontotoc, Union, Chickasaw and Itawamba counties.

“Randy Kelley gave me the opportunity to work at a place where helping people is the ultimate goal and for that I will be forever grateful,” said West. “These last eight years have been incredibly rewarding and I count myself fortunate to have been a part of the team.”

West will be joining Blue Delta Jean Co. where he will served as CEO.

Until further notice, Rebecca Brantley, Project Manager for Industrial Development at Three Rivers, will handle project related inquiries and assist local industry.

“I think we need to re-evaluate since they have taken on so many counties and the services they offer us,” said Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors president Russell Brooks. “I think we should look at hiring our own economic developer.”

District 4 Supervisor Jerry Hall said he felt Chickasaw County benefits by uniting with surrounding counties and he felt economic development alliances were critical in a very competitive global industrial recruitment market.

“Combining with Pontotoc and Union counties was the only way we could afford someone like Josh,” said Hall. “I don’t think you can put a dollar value on a guy who gets out there and hustles.”

Chickasaw County pays Three Rivers $80,000 annual to serve as the county’s industrial development contact. Supervisors budget $40,000 annually for the post with Okolona and Houston paying $20,000 each.

District 2 Supervisors Bill Blissard pointed to Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK and the jobs flowing into the Golden Triangle.

“That fellow in Columbus is doing well for them,” said Blissard. “We just need someone who will work like that for us.”

Higgins has led the LINK as the economic development agency has drawn about 6,000 jobs to the area in recent years by attracting companies such as PACCAR, Steel Dynamics and Yokohama.

District 5 Supervisor Wolfie King felt the alliance had spread the effort to bring jobs to the region among four counties and Chickasaw County may have missed some opportunities.

Three Rivers’ Regional Economic Development Program was founded in 2009 and serves eight counties across Northeast Misssissippi. Three Rivers entered an alliance with Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Union counties in 2013. Itawamba County was added to the alliance in 2014.

Three Rivers also provides administrative support for the North Mississippi Mayors Association, the GM&O Rails-to-Trails Recreational District of North Mississippi , the CodeRED Emergency and Weather Warning System and household hazardous waste collection days.

Founded in 1971, Three Rivers Planning and Development District is a private, nonprofit organization that promotes economic development and provides guidance in its eight-county coverage area. Many of Northeast Mississippi’s major economic projects were completed with at least some guidance from the organization. Three Rivers served as administrator of the Pontotoc/Union/Lee, or PUL Alliance, which helped recruit Toyota to Blue Springs.

Three Rivers not only recruits new industry but visits with existing industry in Chickasaw County to discuss expansions and business needs. Studies show 70-percent of the new jobs created in a community typically come from existing industry.