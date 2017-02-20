Family Resource Center offers services
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Family Resource Center of Northeast Mississippi offers classes weekly at the Tupelo center on Magazine Street.
Classes are free and potential attendees are urged to call (662) 844-0013 for details.
Services offered are:
• Positive Youth Development for teens is offered at 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Focuses on self-respect, conflict resolution and prevention of bullying, suicide and teen pregnancy. Open to teens.
• Conflict Resolution is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Focuses on triggers, healthy expression of emotion and problem solving. Open to adults.
• Healthy Relationships is offered at 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Open to adults.
• Life Skills class, is offered at 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Covers communication, career and health management. Open to adults.
• Soft Skills class is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Open to adults.
Classes are offered monthly in Corinth, Aberdeen, Pittsboro, Fulton, Iuka, Amory, Pontotoc, Booneville, Ripley, West Point, Starkville and New Albany.
…
..
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Habitat now Fuller Center February 17, 2017
- Semper Fidelis February 17, 2017
- Deputies make several drug arrests February 18, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: Americans need help fast February 18, 2017
- Turkey harvest reporting planned for spring February 18, 2017
- Family Resource Center offers services February 20, 2017
- ICC names fall scholars February 20, 2017
- County ponders TRPDD alliance February 20, 2017
- BIRTH: Swayze Jo Flora February 19, 2017
- BIRTH: Easton Rhett Dendy February 19, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago