Family Resource Center offers services

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Family Resource Center of Northeast Mississippi offers classes weekly at the Tupelo center on Magazine Street.

Classes are free and potential attendees are urged to call (662) 844-0013 for details.

Services offered are:

• Positive Youth Development for teens is offered at 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Focuses on self-respect, conflict resolution and prevention of bullying, suicide and teen pregnancy. Open to teens.

• Conflict Resolution is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Focuses on triggers, healthy expression of emotion and problem solving. Open to adults.

• Healthy Relationships is offered at 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Open to adults.

• Life Skills class, is offered at 6 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Covers communication, career and health management. Open to adults.

• Soft Skills class is offered at 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. Wednesdays. Open to adults.

Classes are offered monthly in Corinth, Aberdeen, Pittsboro, Fulton, Iuka, Amory, Pontotoc, Booneville, Ripley, West Point, Starkville and New Albany.

