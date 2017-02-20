ICC names fall scholars

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Officials at Itawamba Community College have released the honors list for the 2016 fall semester.

Named to the president’s list, which includes those students with a 3.8-4.0 grade point average were

Amory – Russell Jefferson Applewhite, Emilie Claire Cox, James Matthews Cruse, Keseem C. Dunlap-White, Brittany Nicole Farley, Maci Layne Farrar, Ashley Claire Fullerton, Hunter Garrett Holley, Keri Taylor Horne, Sarah Elizabeth Maxey, Jacob Metcalf, Yen Ngoc Nguyen, Mary Kathryn Reeves, Margaret Anne Smith, Morgan Elizabeth Spotts, Sawyer Bryan Weaver, Ashton Blair Wright and Makayla Rachel Young.

Bruce – Mollie E. Hellums.

Ecru – Haeden Dyar, Ashley Janean Dykes, Belen Elizabeth Garcia, Victoria A. Howell, Austin D. Johnson, Taylor E. McKnight and William A. Wilder.

Houlka – Macey Lauren Chrestman, Conner P. Davidson, James D. Easley, Rebecca Ann Gann, Marley Michelle Hood, Robert C. Peden, Michael Wayne Roye, Dakota Wayne Tutor and Kennedy M. Warren.

Houston – Kimberly Renee Delane, Jenna Victoria Funderburk, Hannah L. Grimes, Justin B. Hardin, Stephanie Hernandez, Tristen Dakota Laufenberg, Marquez Lawrence, Patrick Callahan Pearson, Cassandra P. Smith, Jasmyne Kiara Tally, Tiffany R. Tucker and Hali Dell Whitt.

Mantee – Sarah A. McCarter.

Mathiston – Mamie E. Hollenhead.

Okolona – Brianna Makayla Boyd, Judy Reese Henson, Blakely Lynn Lollar, Evanjolin C. Sims and Carl Wallace.

Pittsboro – Courtney G. Hill.

Shannon – Gregory Clay Clark, Shon Robert Grant, Jayson Andrew Knight, Faith Ellen Ohlinger, Aaron Richmond, Karen Carson Robbins, Ashley Nicole Roberson, Jala Lenae Robinson, Daniel Brett Sisk and Katie Nicole Watson.

Vardaman – Alyssa T. Alford, Laci Joanna Fugett and Brandon E. Walker.

West Point – Aric W. Stanfield.

Woodland – Amber K. Fulton, Marcia A. Spratlin and Courtney Kyara Yates.

DEAN’S LIST

Dean’s list scholars, who have a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.79, include

Aberdeen – Katelyn M. Easter, Megan Anne Fair, Leah E. Gann, Amyah NeShae Lee and Walker Ellis Plunkett.

Bruce – Jeffery Chance Inman and Justin Daniel Noguez.

Derma – Michaela Regan Hubbard.

Ecru – Victor Manuel Gonzalez, Omar Nagi Algamali, Alisa Dawn Dowdy, Haeleigh R. Dyar and Melanie E. Pierce.

Houlka – James Issac Berry, Chasity Brooke Flournoy, Amanda L. Gregory, Jermaine O. Johnson, Jenna E. McGregor, McKenzie T. Morris, Jamie Lauren-Marie Smith and Jesse H. Kelly.

Houston – Nickolas Craig Harmon, Clara Leanna Fisackerly, Mariela Fabiola Bedolla, Sarah Ray Griffin, Victoria Claire Kilgore and Mary Kansas Sullivan.

Mathiston – Destiny Dayanera Crenshaw.

Okolona – Katelyn Donn Hughes, Cole Harris Chandler, Makenzie M. Gates, Hunter C. Jolly and LaJaysha Quintaja McIntosh.

Pheba – Audrey Denise Wilson.

Pittsboro – Katelyn N. Swanson.

Prairie – Latrice Janae Nance and Charity Joy Sienkiewicz.

Shannon – Christopher Lynn Nash, Zack Thomas Parker, Shenika Stanfield Tiggs, Davette Layne Carnathan, Anna Garrett Nash, Justin Tre’shaun Brown, Emma Carson Collins, Brigette Danielle Ragland, Uerasyah La’Nae Weatherspoon and Joseph Robert West.

Van Vleet – Marisela Alexander.

Vardaman – Cheyenne Ray McKinney.

Verona – Christian D. Witherspoon and Jose M. Ortega;

West Point – Titiana Monsha Brown.

Woodland – Taylor LeAnn Brand and Allison M. Pounds.