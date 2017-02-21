HUES names Students of the Week

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Jan. 23 through Jan. 27, 2017.

They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.

Third Grade

Brock- Joshua Parker

McFarland- Janiya Walker

Moss- Brand Garner

Newell- Braxton Gonzalez

Rimmer- Jacey Malone

Tabb- Lazavion Davidson

Upshaw- Edgar Heair

Fourth Grade

Atkins- Shadijah Starks

Harrell- Jermaine Griffin

Kimbrough- Dora Murillo

Kirby- Gavin Smith

Moore- Ajani Virges

Wright- Courtney Young

Fifth Grade

Carr- Jeremiah Wilson

Chandler- Calleia Davis

Collums- Case Booth

Cruse- Qudarrius Conway

Heair- Nevaeh Brinker

Hollingsworth-Tyler Brand

Rish- Ramiyah Buchanan

HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Feb. 6 through Feb. 10, 2017.

They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.

Third Grade

Brock- Jacob Brassfield

McFarland- Jakhiya Catledge

Moss- C.J. Hall

Newell- Mikey Cross

Rimmer- Landon Malone

Tabb- Kania Eacholes

Upshaw- Azaria Key

Fourth Grade

Atkins- Katelyn Collins

Harrell- Jose Vazquez

Kimbrough- Damarion Wofford

Kirby- Brandi Unruh

Moore- Miracle Morgan

Wright- Bryanna Ward

Fifth Grade

Carr- Jeremy Cooper

Chandler- Jania Russell

Collums- Kaileigh Townsend

Cruse- Jamal Pulliam

Heair- Jon Hodge Murphree

Hollingsworth-John Robert Brassfield

Rish- Tyshawn Vance

