ICC names Adult Learner scholars
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Recipients of Adult Learner Incentive scholarships at Itawamba Community College for the 2016 fall semester include several area students.
The hometown and names of these students are:
Bruce – Shamekia Jefferson.
Eupora – Tiffany Armstrong.
Houlka – Chasity Flournoy, Sarah Gunnells.
Houston – Carla Earnest, Kelli Box, Kellie James, Oscar Bedolla.
Okolona – Barbara Walker, Judy Henson, Shauna Ashley.
Pontotoc – Aaron Meek, Ashley Collins, Jacob Britt, Jamie Miles, Lee Warren, Savannah Harris.
Prairie – Charity Sienkiewicz, Lamonte Carothers.
Shannon – Coree Jones, Davette Carnathan, Dominique Crowley, Jake Ivy, Kelsey Self, Pamela Riedlberger.
West Point – Amelia Bowens.
Woodland – Amber Fulton and Shahanna Fredrick.
ICC offers a limited number of half-tuition scholarships each semester for new or returning students 23 years of age or older, who are Mississippi residents and not enrolled in college for the previous two years.
Criteria for selection include enrollment in a minimum of six semester hours, meeting admission requirements, in good standing with ICC and completion of the Federal Application for Student Aid (FAFSA).
The deadline for application for the 2017 spring semester is Jan. 9. For more information, contact Diann Nichols at (662) 862-8067 or email dmnichols@iccms.edu.
