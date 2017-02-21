One killed in wreck involving ambulance
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
VAN VLEET – A first responder is dead following a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and an ambulance Tuesday evening in Chickasaw County.
The wreck happened on Highway 32 between Van Vleet and Okolona about 5:30 p.m. with the 18-wheeler and ambulance colliding head-on. The driver of the ambulance was killed and the other EMS passenger in that vehicle was seriously hurt. The driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Criss Turnipseed said the MedStat ambulance was westbound and the semi was eastbound when the accident occurred on a straight stretch of road between CR 132 and CR 410.
“We have an accident reconstruction team on the scene,” said Turnipseed Tuesday night. “We don’t have all the details at this time and the accident is under investigation.”
The names of those involved in the accident were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The ambulance wound up in a ditch on the north side of the highway, while the 18-wheeler came to rest in the road. Traffic on Highway 32 was rerouted for more than two hours until investigators and wreckers cleared the scene.
Also responding were Okolona Police, Okolona Fire, Houston Fire, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputies and Van Vleet Volunteer Fire.
MedStat administrators were also called to the scene.
“First responders and those of us that go to these accidents to give help know how dangerous the highways can be,” said Turnipseed. “I do want to remind motorist they need to yield to first responders and patrolmen when they see them.”
The semi involved in the accident was registered to a Houston company.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Habitat now Fuller Center February 17, 2017
- Houston drops two to Noxubee February 15, 2017
- BIRTH: Easton Rhett Dendy February 19, 2017
- BIRTH: Swayze Jo Flora February 19, 2017
- County ponders TRPDD alliance February 20, 2017
- One killed in wreck involving ambulance February 21, 2017
- Chickasaw man injured in Shannon wreck February 21, 2017
- Sirens to go off Wednesday for statwide tornado drill February 21, 2017
- ICC names Adult Learner scholars February 21, 2017
- WIN Center offers iPhone class February 21, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago