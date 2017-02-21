One killed in wreck involving ambulance

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

VAN VLEET – A first responder is dead following a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and an ambulance Tuesday evening in Chickasaw County.

The wreck happened on Highway 32 between Van Vleet and Okolona about 5:30 p.m. with the 18-wheeler and ambulance colliding head-on. The driver of the ambulance was killed and the other EMS passenger in that vehicle was seriously hurt. The driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Criss Turnipseed said the MedStat ambulance was westbound and the semi was eastbound when the accident occurred on a straight stretch of road between CR 132 and CR 410.

“We have an accident reconstruction team on the scene,” said Turnipseed Tuesday night. “We don’t have all the details at this time and the accident is under investigation.”

The names of those involved in the accident were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The ambulance wound up in a ditch on the north side of the highway, while the 18-wheeler came to rest in the road. Traffic on Highway 32 was rerouted for more than two hours until investigators and wreckers cleared the scene.

Also responding were Okolona Police, Okolona Fire, Houston Fire, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputies and Van Vleet Volunteer Fire.

MedStat administrators were also called to the scene.

“First responders and those of us that go to these accidents to give help know how dangerous the highways can be,” said Turnipseed. “I do want to remind motorist they need to yield to first responders and patrolmen when they see them.”

The semi involved in the accident was registered to a Houston company.