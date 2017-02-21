WIN Center offers iPhone class

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Did you get a new iPhone or iPad for Christmas and now you want to know how to use more bells and whistles on this gadget?

Registration is underway for a day introduction to the iPad/iPhone with a class to be offered at the Houston WIN Job Center later this month.

Introduction to the iPad/iPhone will familiarize users with their features, includes iOS 10 software, settings, navigation functions, camera, email, messages, Safari and popular apps. The class is designed for both young techies and older users trying things for the first time.

The class will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, Feb. 27 and 28 and Mar. 6, 7, 13 and 14. Participants should bring their iPads or iPhones to class.

Cost for the entire class is $5.

To enroll in the class or for more information, contact Becky Dallas at (662) 456-2751.