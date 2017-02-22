Chieftains claim District

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

CALHOUN CITY – The Okolona Chieftains were back on the court Friday night as they looked to continue their winning streak into the postseason and on this night, claim the district championship.

In dominating fashion, the Chieftains defeated the Calhoun City Wildcats 98-76 to claim the district crown.

In the early going, the Chieftains jumped out ahead of the Wildcats. It was clear from the beginning that the Chieftains were focused and ready to go in the game as Jacorrius Standfield and Ladarius Spears began to score early and often.

The Chieftains held a 25-18 lead after one.

Spears and Standfield continued to roll on the offensive end in the second, and on the defensive end, the Chieftains were tough to deal with as well. Spears, as per usual, was a force on the defensive end. He blocked five shots in the first half and altered numerous others. With the defense playing well and the offense going as well, the Chieftains held a large 48-29 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Wildcats tried to make a comeback on the Chieftains. Though Cal City cut the deficit a few times, the Chieftains slammed the door each time hope sprung up for the Wildcats.

Whether it was Cam Smith, Ladarius Spears, Jaylon Bailey or Jacorrius Standfield, one or more of the Chieftains leading scorers stopped the Wildcats’ momentum in its tracks numerous times late as Calhoun City tried to fight back.

In the final quarter, with suffocating defense and offense that was consistent all night, the Chieftains closed out the Wildcats with one final run to seal the win and take the division crown.

“At the beginning of the season, that was one of our goals. To win the division title,” Okolona coach Arteria Clifton said after the win. “We did exactly what we wanted to do. [We] forced turnovers, made buckets, exactly what we’ve been doing all year.”

And now with the district title one, Clifton said his team’s focus now is on to next week and winning north half.

“The main thing is we have to take care of business at home next week and get a chance to host two home games, and then we’ll talk about Jackson then.”

On the night the Chieftains were led in scoring by Jacorrius Standfield who scored 33 points. Big man Ladarius Spears had 30 points of his own, while Cam Smith and Jaylon Bailey added 14 points and 11 points each.