By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Sundancer was featured in a documentary film that debuted last week at cinemas around the country and part of that rollout saw her put on display at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

Houston Solar Car team members also headed out to Washington, Chattanooga, Birmingham and Huntsville Ala., for the premier of Dream Big, a film aimed at growing the next generation of engineers to serve both the United States and the world.

“I was inspired by a fifth grade science teacher in a day and age when girls were not encouraged to go into engineering,” said Mary Beth Hudson, site manager of Wacker Polysilicon in Charleston, Tenn. “Engineers will solve the problems we face in the future. I think it is obvious to us all, we need more engineers.”

Hudson spoke before the premier of Dream Big at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga Friday. Hudson, who runs the $2.5 billion plant that makes a key material used in solar cells, said her passion is getting kids excited about careers in engineering

“I am so impressed with what your solar car team has done,” said Hudson. “The next generation of engineers are all around us. We need to spot them, educate them and put them in companies that are working on solutions to solve the world’s problems.”

The Houston Solar Car team was featured for about six minutes in the 45-minute documentary. The segment told of a small high school in Mississippi that fielded a solar car that went to Australia in 2015 and raced the most miles under solar power in the 2,000 mile World Solar Car Challenge across the Australian Outback.

Sundancer finished the race with 2,795 solar car kilometers, or 1,736 miles, racing all but 227 kilometers of the 3,022 kilometer race from Darwin to Adelaide.

If Sundancer had raced against all 47 vehicles in the World Solar Car Challenge, they would have come in twenty-third, ahead of university teams from Iran, Beijing, Cambridge, MIT and Poland. Cars in the University class averaged up to 90 miles per hour. Sundancer averaged about 40 mph.

MacGillivray Freeman Films, in partnership with Bechtel Corporation and the American Society of Civil Engineers, produced Dream Big: Engineering Our World. The film premiered in giant-screen theaters during Engineers Week, Feb. 17-25, around the country.

Houston Career and Technology Education Center solar car sponsor and chaperons carried students Hunter Moore and Andrew Mitchell along with Sundancer to Washington for the premier there.

Narrated by Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges, Dream Big: Engineering Our World is a first of its kind film for IMAX and giant screen theaters that seek to transform how we think about engineering.

From the Great Wall of China and the world’s tallest buildings, to underwater robots, solar cars and smart, sustainable cities, Dream Big celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small and reveals the heart that drives engineers to create better lives for people around the world.

The film urges teachers, schools and companies to answer the call of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) initiative – which offers a fresh perspective on engineering and aims to inspire kids of diverse backgrounds to become the innovators, educators and leaders who will improve the lives of people across our entire planet throughout the 21st Century.

STEM was implemented in the Houston School District last year.