EDITORIAL: Tidy up the Trail
The Tanglefoot Trail officially opened in 2013 and has brought a steady flow of people walking, hiking and biking this path to and from Houston.
Trail advocates estimated early on it could see up to 100,000 users each year enjoying some part of the trail between Houston and New Albany. That same study estimated the Tanglefoot Trail could have an economic impact of as much as $4.8 million for Northeast Mississippi.
Estimates are just that, but the opportunity for Houston to grow and benefit immensely from Tanglefoot Trail are very real.
The Chickasaw Journal believes taxpayers and businesses have bought into the trail and support it wholeheartedly.
It is now our wish for the commercial and industrial areas of our community to catch the same spirit.
Houston’s Aldermen have forced homeowners to clean up their property and that has benefitted us all. Now is the time for industrial property owners along the trail to take a long hard look and tidy up.
A neater and cleaner Houston benefits us all in the form of higher property values, less crime and the pride of living in a well-kept neighborhood.
Those same returns await our commercial and industrial neighbors who “Tidy up the Trail.”
The Tanglefoot Trail runs through three north Mississippi counties – Union, Pontotoc and Chickasaw. We hope you get a chance to see what others have done.
We have a definite need to clean up our main entrance to the Trail. The area may seem fine and normal to those who have looked at it for years, but it leaves less than a good first impression on those driving in for the first time.
Recycling is the wave of the future and much of that junk has value, if you’ll make the effort to truck it to a recycling center. And, yes, some of it has no value and just needs to be hauled off or at least moved where no one can see it.
Take a little pride in your town. The rewards will make us all smile and be proud that the Tanglefoot Trail begins and ends in Houston.
