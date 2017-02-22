Wildcats roll out of district

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

VARDAMAN – The Houlka Wildcat boys warmed up on Hamilton and then took the District Championship game against Coffeeville to claim the Division 4-1A crown this weekend.

The Lady Wildcats looked good against a strong Vardaman team, but lost a 35-33 heartbreaker to Tremont in the championship game.

The Houlka Lady Wildcats and Wildcats took the floor in Vardaman for the district tournament, both teams looked for wins to improve their confidence and seeding for a run in the north half.

And in impressive fashion, both teams from Houlka were able to win and advance to the district tournament finals. The Wildcats were victorious 70-49 over Hamilton, and the Lady Wildcats got a close win 38-34 against Vardaman.

The Wildcats tipped off first as they faced off against the Hamilton Lions. The first quarter saw both teams trade the lead a few times, but at the end, the Wildcats held an 18-15 lead behind Keshun Buchanan’s 12 points in the first.

The second quarter remained close as well with Houlka continuing to shoot well, and the Lions scoring easily on the inside. Madarius Hobson and DaShun Berry got rolling for the Wildcats in the second quarter to help widen the lead a small margin in the second. Heading into halftime the Wildcats led 33-26 after a Madarius Hobson three right before the buzzer.

In the second half, the Wildcats began to assert their will and control the game over the Lions. With Hobson, Berry, and Buchanan all forcing turnovers and scoring with ease. The Wildcats blew the game wide open and were victorious 70-49.

Following the game, Houlka coach Jimmy Guy McDonald was proud of the way his team fought against a tough Lions team. He mentioned Keshun Buchanan as a spark for his team early in the fourth quarter.

Also, he said that with another win on the resume, his Wildcats are brimming with confidence.

“Our boys know that they can play with anyone,” McDonald said.

Madarius Hobson and DaShun Berry led the way with 21 points each for the Wildcats, while Keshun Buchanan added 18 of his own.

Houlka came in the championship game and downed Coffeeville 88-61.

The Wildcats held a slim 20-18 lead after the first half but poured them in the basket in the second frame, scoring 26 points with the defense holding Coffeeville to just three points.

It was over from there as the Wildcats cruised the third and fourth quarter to take the win.

Hobson had a whopping 32 points with Keshun Buchanan getting 21 and Dashun Berry notching 12.

LADY WILDCATS

Thursdays matchup saw the Lady Wildcats take the floor to play the homesteading Vardaman Lady Rams.

Both teams played tight early with very little scoring. In a first quarter that saw numerous turnovers by both teams, the Lady Rams opened the game on a 7-2 run, but the Lady Wildcats fought back to tie the game at nine at the end of the first.

In the second, the Lady Wildcats took a small lead behind Timoya Brownlee and Tynea Kelly who were helping on the offensive end. The Lady Rams kept it close by running the floor in transition and looking for easy baskets.

At the halftime break, Houlka held a small three point edge.

The Lady Wildcats struggled with turnovers and sloppy play in the third quarter that led to a Vardaman comeback. Instead of widening the halftime led, the Lady Wildcats allowed the Lady Rams to tie the game at 27 at the end of the third.

In the fourth, both teams battled back and forth to earn the win. No team took a clear advantage throughout the quarter, and as the game came to the final few minutes, the pressure increased.

In the end, on a drive to the basket, Allanuh Tumblin found Timoya Brownlee with a nice pass for a score that would give the Lady Cats the lead. And with the lead, the Lady Wildcats held on to it in the final seconds to clinch the victory 38-34.

After the win, coach McDonald said his team didn’t play well in many areas, but he was happy with the win.

“I’ll take an ugly win over a loss any day,” McDonald said.

He also said that he hoped that this win gave his girls some needed confidence because “they needed it.”

Timoya Brownlee led the way with 12 points for the Lady Wildcats, and Tynea Kelly had 11 points of her own.

Houlka and Tremont played the slow game Saturday with the Lady Wildcats holding a 9-2 lead after the first quarter. But Tremont came back with 11 points in the second quarter and Houlka only got 6.

Tremont held a 15-13 lead at the half.

Tremont scored nine in the third quarter and 13 in the final frame. The Houlka girls got eight and 10 respectively.

Houlka’s Timoya Brownlee got 25 to lead all scorers.