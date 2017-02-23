Correctional Facility revenue reviewed

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – Chickasaw County Supervisors are looking at ways to make a monthly bill for the regional jail match a monthly revenue stream from the state.

The county pays a monthly note on bonds that built the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility and is paid by the state to house state inmates, but recently the number of inmates coming from the state has dwindled and supervisors are eyeing the difference.

“We need to get this straightened out,” said Dist. 5 Supervisor Russell “Wolfie” King. “We don’t need to wait around until this becomes a big problem.”

The state’s contract with CCRCF says they will keep the facility at 80-percent capacity and that initial number was estimated to be about 350 inmates. After that facility was built it was discovered it could legally house 357 and 80 percent would be 285 inmates.

Sheriff James Meyers said the number of inmates the state sends him fluctuates from week to week. One week in December the number of state inmates was 310, but dropped to 265 the next week.

The county has repeatedly figured it will take about 240 state inmates to service its note.

County budget concerns were sparked by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) cutting the number of inmates at CCRCF last spring. The county is paid a state contract rate of $29.74 per day per inmate. The county is only paid $20 for any inmate over the 240 number.

The numbers game started when Marshall Fisher was named head of MDOC and he began keeping inmates in Parchman Penitentary rather than dole them out to regional jails as was the earlier process.

The Governor named Fisher head of the Mississippi Department of Transportation and Pelicia Hall was appointed acting Corrections Commissioner. Hall was Fisher’s right hand and will probably continue to trend of holding inmates in Parchaman.

Meyers said he has reached out to the new warden seeking direction. He urged supervisors to contact state lawmakers and see if the Legislature can stabilize this.

“The state’s own accountants say they can’t feed them and house them in Parchman for less than what we do,” said Meyers. “I’ve talked to them about how this is affecting us and tried to get an answer from them about what (numbers) we can count on. I’ve not gotten a good answer.”

The Regional Correctional Facility and new jail came about after the county decided to combine their Okolona and Houston jails into one facility. At the same time the decision was made to construct the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility and hire local employees to monitor state inmates.

The facility is a medium and minimum restricted security jail and has been operational since 2010.

County Administrator Norman Griffin said he is busy trying to divide expenses for the Chickasaw County Jail and the CCRCF.

“I don’t know what the number of inmates is that we have to have to service the note,” said Griffin. “I know we can’t do it on 240 inmates a day.”

Chickasaw County’s budget is roughly $14.42 million and debt service for the CCRCF note is just over $700,000.

Meyers also said most of the inmates in the CCRCF have local connections and that is critical when the inmate is finished doing their time and is ready to go back out into society.

Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors president Russell Brooks asked the board’s attorney Gary Carnathan to draw up a letter seeking clarity from the state. Griffin said it might be better if he wrote the letter and not an attorney.

Carnathan and the board agreed. Griffin he would simply state the county’s case and seek a number of inmates the state would house at the CCRCF on a weekly basis.