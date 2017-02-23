FLOYD INGRAM: Looking at the future

It’s cliché but today’s young people really are the future.

Take a long hard look at today’s youth and you will quickly see what Chickasaw County, Mississippi and this country will look like in 10 or 15 years.

It’s easy to get all riled up over kids that wear their pants too low or have stainless steel studs in their eyebrows, ears and other places.

In the news business we get chided because we “only report the bad things” people do. To a certain extent that statement is true

It’s true because good people are supposed to do good things and not look for the publicity and recognition that get your name in the paper.

And as for the bad things that kids do that make it on the front page of the paper. Well, I hope it will hopefully keep some kid from making the same mistake.

Let me be the first to say we have a lot of good young people in Chickasaw County. If we can find ways to keep them around, we have a bright future ahead of us.

Dream Big

Yes, my son is on the Solar Car Team. Yes, his photo is on Page One of your Chickasaw Journal, today. Yes, you can ask me if I am proud!

The Houston Solar Car team was the first team to cross the Australian Outback under solar power and win the World Solar Car Challenge. The only team to win the U.S. Solar Car Challenge 15 years in a row. And now they are featured in an IMAX documentary aimed at getting kids to study math and science and become engineers.

Oh, did I tell you Sundancer and two Houston High School students were on “display” at the Smithsonian Institute Friday as part of Engineers Week.

Engineers solve problems. This world has lots of problems. Do the math. We need more engineers.

Boys of Spring

I have gotten to motor around this part of the world and interview baseball and softball coaches as part of a sports special edition in today’s Chickasaw Journal.

Houston baseball has two of the best pitchers in the South and the guy in the mask behind the plate is Division I talent, too. The infield is sharp and the outfield has long legs. Hitting is good, but Coach Gann wants great.

Houlka baseball is small in numbers, young and needs pitching. The Lady Wildcats will be pretty good, if they can find pitching, too.

Vardaman softball is always good and their baseball team will be the surprise of this part of the world this year. The Rams are loaded with juniors and will be even better next year.

Okolona and Houlka both have teams in the basketball playoffs. The Chieftains and Wildcats know how to bounce that round ball. They will represent their communities well.

I say all this to point out athletics offers much to our kids. It teaches discipline, teamwork and responsibility.

Yes, some will parlay their athletic ability into college scholarships. The rest will just have quality character traits drilled into them by coaches who care.

Time marches on

Time stops for no one and we are all a day older than we were yesterday.

The demographics show there are more people over the age of 50 living in Houston than there are people under the age of 20.

We have to find ways to keep young talent down on the farm. We have to find a way to make young couples want to move to Houston, Houlka, Okolona and Woodland. Living in a trailer next to momma’s house is not the dream of most, but it is often the reality.

Please look around your community and start finding ways to get involved with young people.

The Houston Band hosts a talent show next week. It will be driven to a large extent by young people – and adults who have a heart for our youth.

Take in a basketball game or baseball game. Offer to coach a city league team. The Girl Scouts of America are offering cookies for sale at various businesses. Please remember that deep pockets solve lots of problems.

Did you know high school graduation is just 12 weeks away?

Young people really are the future.

If we can look and find ways to invest more in the lives of our young people, Chickasaw County’s future really will be bigger, better and brighter.

Floyd Ingram is the Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. You can call him about putting your kid on the Front Page at 456-3771.