Growing our future with AEST

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

The AEST Program includes all the Agriculture Science Classes which are: Concepts of Agriculture Science, Plant Science, Animal Science, Environmental Science, and Agribusiness.

The AEST (Agriculture, Environmental Science and Technology) department prepares students for the future. Students taking AEST courses are prepared to apply gained knowledge to new experiences and continue on in their education after high school.

In many of the classes the learning will be “hands-on,” giving students the opportunity to demonstrate the skills and ability.

The FFA program is an integral part of the Agriculture classes and offers students the ability to develop themselves through a wide variety of leadership activities. Leadership is an important part of a successful future. Students will have the opportunity of being exposed to and actively participate in the FFA.

Key work related skills such as teamwork, leadership, decision making, verbal and written communication, goal setting and group dynamics are addressed in the classroom and through FFA. Additional extended learning experiences outside the classroom in speaking, job interview skills, community service, recreational activities, committee work, money making opportunities, awards and travel for individual and team awards are available through the FFA.

Citizenship, leadership and cooperation will be stressed throughout instruction.