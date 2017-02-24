Extension gives out 1,800 trees

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – A larger than usual crowd took part in Thursday’s annual Chickasaw County Soil and Water Conservation seedling giveaway last week.

Volunteers and staff gave away more than 1,800 seedlings in eight different varieties at its annual event Feb. 16 at the Extension offices on Lee Horn Drive. The Chickasaw County Soil and Water Conservation District gave away 1,500 seedlings last year.

“This was probably the largest crowd ever,” said Debby Carnathan, Chickasaw County Soil and Water Conservation District Executive. “This is one of our larger events and one of our favorites. We see people who come every year and this year we seemed to have more first-timers.”

Arbor Day is actually April 28, but February is Tree Planting Month and the climate in Chickasaw County is better for planting trees in February, Carnathan explained.

Carnathan said residents began lining up at 8 a.m. And the volume of people seeking trees prompted a line to form. The Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) then took the seedlings to Okolona after lunch for a give-away at the Mini-Park downtown.

“We just asked for a name and where you were from,” said Carnathan. “We gave away up to three seedlings per variety.”

Persimmon, black walnut, redbud, river birch, cypress, sawtooth oak and white flowering dogwood were made available to residents from Houston, Okolona, VanVleet, Sparta, Woodland and Anchor.

“We choose these varieties bases on yard appeal and to build wildlife habitat,” said Carnathan. “Trees do so much for your land. Picking the right tree and planting it in the right spot can really bring out the best in your property.”

Most trees and shrubs in cities or communities are planted to provide beauty or shade. Trees alter the environment by moderating climate, improving air quality, conserving water and harboring wildlife. Timber is also a major industry in Chickasaw County.

This year’s seedlings came from a nursery in Tennessee and were specifically picked for Chickasaw County soils and climate.

Seedlings were carefully wrapped in damp newspaper and hurried home. Carnathan pointed out planting seedlings the day they are distributed is the best practice

Carnathan said the SWCD can also tell a landowner which tree is best for their property, how to plant their tree and care for it.

As always, the seedlings are made available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information about the SWCD tree planting program, call 456-1499, ext. 3.